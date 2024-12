Big GPU Leak: ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 And Radeon RX 9070 XT Details

The next NVIDIA GPU mentioned is the Prime GeForce RTX 5080 16G, which we can only guess may come below the high-end ASUS ROG line. AMD is not left out of the equation, however, with a number of products mentioned. We know less about AMD GPUs than what NVIDIA may bring to the table, but it starts with a possible name change for models.The ASUS TUF RX9070XT 16G Gaming is the first product in the new generation, bringing RDNA 4 to graphics cards. AMD's previous generation RDNA 3 architecture saw products such as the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX (among others), so the new naming scheme is unique. AMD has also said it does not plan to chase the high-end segment with the same aplomb as previously, instead focusing on the mainstream market. This makes sense from a numbers perspective, which gets more GPUs in the hands of gamers. Thus it's more incentive for developers to optimize for AMD, at least in theory.The rest of the post mentions more models, such as the Prime RX 9070 16G. It is anyone's guess where the new products will land in terms of performance versus their RDNA 3 predecessors, but we're hoping for good price to performance. NVIDIA is still chasing the top end, especially with its GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with rumored 32GB of fast GDDR7 VRAM.