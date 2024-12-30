Big GPU Leak: ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 And Radeon RX 9070 XT Details
On the NVIDIA side, we have some ASUS GeForce RTX products from the Astral and Prime lineup. These are names not typically found associated with GPUs, such as the Prime moniker being reserved for motherboards, but that's allegedly changing. The first product is the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 16G Gaming.
If true, it confirms that the GPU will have 16GB of VRAM, which has been rumored to be of the very fast GDDR7 variety, especially on the GeForce RTX 5080—it was previously rumored to rock the fastest GDDR7 memory chips of the entire RTX 50 series, even faster than the GeForce RTX 5090. The new lineup should include some nice technology upgrades from NVIDIA, including the potential for neural rendering technology and enhanced ray tracing chops that should bring games to the next level.
The ASUS TUF RX9070XT 16G Gaming is the first product in the new generation, bringing RDNA 4 to graphics cards. AMD's previous generation RDNA 3 architecture saw products such as the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX (among others), so the new naming scheme is unique. AMD has also said it does not plan to chase the high-end segment with the same aplomb as previously, instead focusing on the mainstream market. This makes sense from a numbers perspective, which gets more GPUs in the hands of gamers. Thus it's more incentive for developers to optimize for AMD, at least in theory.
The rest of the post mentions more models, such as the Prime RX 9070 16G. It is anyone's guess where the new products will land in terms of performance versus their RDNA 3 predecessors, but we're hoping for good price to performance. NVIDIA is still chasing the top end, especially with its GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with rumored 32GB of fast GDDR7 VRAM.