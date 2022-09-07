NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 FE Render Leak Fans Speculation About Larger Design
Anyone who's done much overclocking will well know that efficient cooling is as much (or more) about the amount of airflow you have as it is the size of your radiator. That holds true for GPUs as well as CPUs, which is why we see graphics cards with massive triple-fan coolers. NVIDIA clearly knows this too, at least if the leaked renders of the next-generation Founders Edition cards are correct.
Coming from Twitter user FCL (@QbitLeaks), these two images purport to be teasers from materials created for NVIDIA's upcoming GTC 2022 conference starting September 19th. Both images appear to show the revised cooler design for the company's own Ada Lovelace graphics cards, possibly the GeForce RTX 4090.
The cooler is absolutely massive. It has a bracket with three expansion slots' worth of space on the rear, but the cooler itself appears to far outstrip the space afforded by the rear-case brackets. The most notable change from the GeForce RTX 3090's cooler seems to be a larger fan. Doing some pixel peeping and comparing against the size of the expansion slot bracket, it looks like the fan diameter could be a full 120mm.
Some folks have expressed doubt at the veracity of these images based on the presence of cutouts in the frame of the heatsink. However, those same cutouts are visible in the leaked photograph from Elysian Realm that we reported on yesterday. That image shows the back of the card with "RTX 4080" emblazoned on it in a peculiar typeface.
Perhaps not as peculiar as you might think, though. /u/sips_white_monster on Reddit put together this image that compares the text on the leaked RTX 4080 photo with a typeface in common use on NVIDIA's website. The results do look remarkably similar to the text on the leaked photo, we must admit.
FCL also shared what they say is an "internal RTX40 graph" that seems to represent RTX performance gains. The graph's data isn't labeled, so we don't know what is being compared with what, but it's a reasonable inference to say that the grey bars are the normalized ("1x") ray-tracing performance of an Ampere-based GeForce card, while the green bars indicate the relative performance of an Ada model.
We specifically mention ray-tracing performance because all of the applications named in the bottom make heavy use of ray-traced effects—particularly Quake II RTX and the three professional renderers, which are all entirely path-traced. The majority of the tests meet or exceed 2x performance.
Real-time ray-traced graphics will only become more commonplace as time goes on, so these results are important. It probably won't be a surprise to anyone that NVIDIA's next-generation parts offer another huge leap in ray-tracing ability. It will be fascinating to see if AMD's RDNA 3 Radeons can keep up, though.