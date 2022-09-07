NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 FE Render Leak Fans Speculation About Larger Design





Coming from Twitter user FCL (@QbitLeaks), these two images purport to be teasers from materials created for NVIDIA's upcoming GTC 2022 conference starting September 19th. Both images appear to show the revised cooler design for the company's own Ada Lovelace graphics cards, possibly the GeForce RTX 4090.







This image has been flipped and rotated from the original posted by FCL on Twitter.



Some folks have expressed doubt at the veracity of these images based on the presence of cutouts in the frame of the heatsink. However, those same cutouts are visible in the leaked photograph from Elysian Realm that we reported on yesterday . That image shows the back of the card with "RTX 4080" emblazoned on it in a peculiar typeface.





Perhaps not as peculiar as you might think, though. /u/sips_white_monster on Reddit put together this image that compares the text on the leaked RTX 4080 photo with a typeface in common use on NVIDIA's website. The results do look remarkably similar to the text on the leaked photo, we must admit.





