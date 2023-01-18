NVIDIA's Forthcoming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Might Dust A 3060 Ti And Consume Far Less Power
NVIDIA has allegedly reconfigured its yet-to-be-announced GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card with a lower TDP, according to seasoned Twitter-based GPU leaker Kopite7kimi. Instead of a 220W or 200W TDP, the hot money is now on the RTX 4060 Ti coming with a significantly lower 160W TDP. That’s a 20% lower TDP than the RTX 3060 Ti (200W) that these new RTX 40 cards are expected to elbow past in the performance metrics. We can’t verify this new information, so please add a pinch of salt, though this leaker at least has a good track record.
If the above TDP change comes to fruition, it will be an all-the-more surprising generational change given how power thirsty the halo and higher-end Ada Lovelace desktop GPUs are. We aren’t sure if anything else might have changed about the specifications to allow for the TDP reduction. In his graphics card spec updates for the RTX 4060 Ti, Kopite7kimi makes no mention of the GPU clocks, for example, but all other key specs such as the of the product’s max FP32 performance, its VRAM size/speed, and other specs remain the same.
For some context let us put together a table featuring the official specs of the recently released RTX 4070 Ti, which is a stablemate of the RTX 4060 Ti, as well as the RTX 3060 Ti which we hope the new generation model will make look rather weedy, performance wise. If the new RX 4060 Ti can show worthy generational performance benefits over its Ampere architecture predecessor, then NVIDIA’s move should be applauded. However, any good will generated by power efficiency will probably be lost when the green team reveals pricing.
There is a big gap in evidence between the RTX 4070 Ti and the RTX 4060 TI, but remember that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 models have been leaked, and should sit nicely in the middle. GeForce RTX 4070 specs are still shaky, so we didn’t want to add more uncertainties to our comparison chart.
If the data is correct and the RTX 4060 Ti comes with a 160W TDP it should give hope to Mini-ITX and SFF PC makers looking for a high performance option. Kopite7kimi has already asserted that this product comes on a “very short reference board.” Combine this with the power stats, and it opens up the possibilities of very capable yet practically sized compact graphics cards running acceptably quietly with just one or two fans. For reference, an NVIDIA graphics card in recent memory that launched with 160W TDP in Founders Edition form was the RTX 2060 6GB.