GALAX HOF GH130 Is A 1300W Beast PSU With Dual 12VHPWR Connectors For RTX 4090
The latest generation of NVIDIA GeForce Graphics cards are not the easiest to drive in your average PC build. Of course, this is even without considering ridiculous AIB-partner customizations and power profiles that drive the wattage requirements through the roof. However, it appears Galax wants to make solving that problem a little easier by launching a Hall of Fame 1300-watt power supply that would pair nicely with its Hall of Fame 4090 that broke cover recently.
At the top of November, the Galaxy GeForce RTX 4090 Hall of Fame appeared in some risqué photos showing the bare PCB. At that time, we did the math based on the info provided from the photo and found that at peak draw, the Galax Hall of Fame 4090 could pull upwards of a kilowatt, which almost needs its own power supply. However, that number will likely never be hit in realistic scenarios, nor will the dual 12VHPWR connectors (600W each) be fully saturated.
In any event, that is still a lot of juice to draw and thusly requires a hefty power supply. Therefore, enter the Galax Hall of Fame 1300W power supply, which cropped up over on Taobao and was spotted by the folks over at IT Home. Ringing in at a fairly decent ¥1899.00, or approximately $275 at the time of writing, the Hall of Fame GH1300 could be a compelling offer amidst competition from other brands like Seasonic, EVGA, and Silverstone, to name a few. In addition, the listing for the supply boasts 92% efficiency putting it squarely in the 80 Plus Platinum category. Further, it comes with a 10-year warranty and other neat features, including a fan switch.
Sadly, this power supply has yet to hit the market in the US, but we could see something appear at CES, which is just around the corner. Either way, this is a niche product that only a few hardcore people will likely leverage to its maximum potential, but it is cool to see, nonetheless. If you are excited to see this as we are, stay tuned to HotHardware and our CES coverage, where this might make an appearance if we are lucky.
Hero/PSU images courtesy of Galaxy and Taobao