There's Finally A GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card With A Single Slot Cooler

GALAX has launched the thinnest RTX 40 card thus far with its RTX 4060 Ti Unparalleled Max, a single-slot graphics card that's just 20mm thick. The single-slot form factor is usually reserved for professional or workstation cards, and GALAX's new model is (as far as we know) the first single-slot RTX 40 card. Even though it has a relatively weak, blower-style cooler, this RTX 4060 Ti (previously thought to have been made by Colorful ) is definitely the fastest single-slot gaming GPU now.The RTX 4060 Ti Unparalleled Max uses the higher-end 16GB memory configuration, which means it will retail for at least $399—assuming it ever makes it out of China. One of the most important specs however is its TDP rating, often quite limited on single-slot cards. More power means more heat, and a single-slot blower obviously won't cool nearly as well as the dual-fan, dual-slot coolers seen on most RTX 4060 Ti models.