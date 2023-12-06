There's Finally A GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card With A Single Slot Cooler









GALAX with its The only other single-slot competition for GALAX's RTX 4060 Ti Unparalleled Max is NVIDIA's own RTX 4000 Ada , which is a workstation graphics card. The RTX 4000 Ada used the larger AD104 chip used for the GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, and has about 50% more CUDA cores than the 4060 Ti. It has a lower TDP of only 130 watts, though; in practice, we wouldn't be surprised if the two cards are similar in performance.GALAX with its single-slot RTX 4060 Ti isn't the first company to offer an SFF GeForce RTX 40, though. Gigabyte offers a l ow-profile, dual-slot RTX 4060 that also seemingly offers standard GeForce RTX 4060 performance. Although it's unlikely we'll see an RTX 4060 with a cooler that is both single-slot and low profile, it's definitely possible that GALAX or some other company will offer a single-slot 4060.

Surprisingly, GALAX's spec sheet says its tiny RTX 4060 Ti will have a 165 watt TDP. That's five watts above the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti's default TDP. Though this GeForce card will likely be loud, it at least seems like it should to offer full RTX 4060 Ti performance.