There's Finally A GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card With A Single Slot Cooler
GALAX has launched the thinnest RTX 40 card thus far with its RTX 4060 Ti Unparalleled Max, a single-slot graphics card that's just 20mm thick. The single-slot form factor is usually reserved for professional or workstation cards, and GALAX's new model is (as far as we know) the first single-slot RTX 40 card. Even though it has a relatively weak, blower-style cooler, this RTX 4060 Ti (previously thought to have been made by Colorful) is definitely the fastest single-slot gaming GPU now.
The RTX 4060 Ti Unparalleled Max uses the higher-end 16GB memory configuration, which means it will retail for at least $399—assuming it ever makes it out of China. One of the most important specs however is its TDP rating, often quite limited on single-slot cards. More power means more heat, and a single-slot blower obviously won't cool nearly as well as the dual-fan, dual-slot coolers seen on most RTX 4060 Ti models.
Surprisingly, GALAX's spec sheet says its tiny RTX 4060 Ti will have a 165 watt TDP. That's five watts above the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti's default TDP. Though this GeForce card will likely be loud, it at least seems like it should to offer full RTX 4060 Ti performance.
The only other single-slot competition for GALAX's RTX 4060 Ti Unparalleled Max is NVIDIA's own RTX 4000 Ada, which is a workstation graphics card. The RTX 4000 Ada used the larger AD104 chip used for the GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, and has about 50% more CUDA cores than the 4060 Ti. It has a lower TDP of only 130 watts, though; in practice, we wouldn't be surprised if the two cards are similar in performance.
GALAX with its single-slot RTX 4060 Ti isn't the first company to offer an SFF GeForce RTX 40, though. Gigabyte offers a low-profile, dual-slot RTX 4060 that also seemingly offers standard GeForce RTX 4060 performance. Although it's unlikely we'll see an RTX 4060 with a cooler that is both single-slot and low profile, it's definitely possible that GALAX or some other company will offer a single-slot 4060.
