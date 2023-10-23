Check Out The First-Ever GeForce RTX 4060 Ti With A Single-Slot Blower Cooler
simply took up a single slot? Sure, there'd be some cooling apparatus on them, and occasionally you'd see some ultra-high-end board with an extremely overbuilt cooler that took up two slots, but for years and years, graphics cards were single-slot.
MEGAsizeGPU is of course a frequent leaker, and he doesn't elaborate on where he found the card or these photos, but another well-known hardware enthusiast named Алексей remarked that it is a Colorful card. Considering the iGame mouse mat visible in some of the photographs, we're inclined to agree, although that's just circumstantial.
Aside from the single-slot size of the card, it's fairly unremarkable, or even a bit ugly. Another commenter in the Xwitter thread remarks that it looks like it may be intended for AI workstation use, in a scenario where the system has six or seven of these cards stuffed into the workstation's expansion slots.
Given the prominent "GeForce RTX" branding, these cards are clearly not pro-vis certified, yet they do appear to be intended for the professional market, which probably annoys NVIDIA. As a result, we don't expect to see these cards show up at retail, but they might find their way into users' hands through back channels. We hope so, because the return of single-slot GPUs would sure make it easier to use all of our motherboards' M.2 slots.
Nowadays, you're hard-pressed to find any graphics card at all that doesn't at least bleed over into the second slot, and high-end cards regularly take up three slots or even more. If you, like the author, are pining for days past, check out this card found by MEGAsizeGPU.
NVIDIA's current-generation GeForce RTX 4000 cards based on the Ada architecture are extremely efficient. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti offers competitive performance against last-generation GPUs that draw more than 250 watts, yet it is spec'd for just 115W total graphics power (TGP). In other words, it's the perfect candidate for a a card like this.
That makes particular sense considering both the placement of the PCIe power connector—on the far end of the board, like most workstation GPUs—and also that it is the 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti, a product particularly maligned by gamers for its perceived poor value. However, large local memory is a boon for AI processing.
