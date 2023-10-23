Check Out The First-Ever GeForce RTX 4060 Ti With A Single-Slot Blower Cooler

Nowadays, you're hard-pressed to find any graphics card at all that doesn't at least bleed over into the second slot, and high-end cards regularly take up three slots or even more . If you, like the author, are pining for days past, check out this card found by MEGAsizeGPU.









NVIDIA's current-generation GeForce RTX 4000 cards based on the Ada architecture are extremely efficient. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti offers competitive performance against last-generation GPUs that draw more than 250 watts, yet it is spec'd for just 115W total graphics power (TGP). In other words, it's the perfect candidate for a a card like this.





That makes particular sense considering both the placement of the PCIe power connector—on the far end of the board, like most workstation GPUs—and also that it is the 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti, a product particularly maligned by gamers for its perceived poor value. However, large local memory is a boon for AI processing.





The cards actually exist, too. Images in this post: MEGAsizeGPU

