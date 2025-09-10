GeForce RTX 3060 For $4.99 And RTX 3080 Ti For $23.50? Shut Up And Take My Money!





Have you ever stumbled upon a dollar bill or perhaps even a larger denomination on the ground and thought, 'Wow, this is my lucky day!'? It happens, but it pales in comparison to the kind of lucky finds some Reddit users are coming across in their thrift store and auction escapades. A couple of recent posts highlight major GPU finds, including a GeForce RTX 3060 for just $4.99 and a Ryzen Threadripper system with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for only $23.50. Yeah, we had to pick our jaw up off the floor, too!





Starting with the former, Reddit user RexinRieter posted images of a major score from their local Red White & Blue Thrift Store, where MSI's GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X OC Edition graphics card was donning an incredibly low $4.99 price tag. That same card sells for $299.99 at Newegg and also at Lenovo's webstore (the lowest prices we've found).









The post has garnered over 5,300 upvotes and hundreds of comments, some of which are gold.





"All my local thrift stores just have nicotine stained computer peripherals and portable DVD players. I wish I could be this lucky, great find!," one user wrote.





Another user commented, "Not sure if an employee is an absolute bro or an absolute idiot. Either way, it worked out well for you, lol!"





The GeForce RTX 3060 is a relatively affordable Ampere card that's now a couple of generations old, but still a popular option. According to Steam's latest hardware survey, it's the second-most used card on the platform, behind only the GeForce RTX 4060 based on Ada Lovelace.





These days, you can find plenty of GeForce RTX 5060 cards based on Blackwell for right around $299 or even a bit less, as is the case with Gigabyte's Windforce OC model for $296.89 on Amazon . Be that as it may, passing up a GeForce RTX 3060 for a mere $5 would be ludicrous, if for no other reason than to flip it on eBay.





That's not the only spectacular find floating around Reddit, though. In a 'hold my beer' moment, user LlamadeusGame showed off a Fractal Design "case" they purchased at auction for $23.50. That in and of itself would be a decent buy, but it's the contents of the case that make it a superb purchase.









The case is loaded with a 24-core/48-thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X processor, 256GB of DDR4-3200 memory, Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi motherboard, and a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti . As an added bonus, it came with a custom GPU mount. Because, you know, if you're going to spend a whopping $23 and change on a PC, you want some added value.





Yes, the post is titled "I bought a 'Case' for $32 at auction," but the image shows the final bid at $23.50, which the poster clarified in the post as being the accurate amount. Good thing too, because paying $32 would somewhat diminish the overall deal.





What's the major takeaway here? There are two. One, some people have all the luck, and secondly, pop into your local thrift store on occasion. You never know what you'll find!



