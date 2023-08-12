Leak Suggests Next-Gen GeForce Blackwell RTX 50 Series May Shake Up Mainstream GPUs





Turing and Ada both skipped the "G" for using a two-letter architectural indicator ('TU' and 'AD' respectively), but that's because there were already architectures (Tesla and Ampere) with the same starting letter. The company's next major GPU architecture is expected to be named after American mathematician David Blackwell, so it's expected that the new GPUs will be codenamed with "GB" and then three numbers, as usual.





A comparison of Ada Lovelace and Ampere GPU specifications.

With Ampere, NVIDIA moved the "104" bracket down a tier, so the GA104 GPU powered the RTX 3070 and its derivatives, while the RTX 3080 was based on a significantly cut-down GA102. Most recently, with Ada Lovelace, NVIDIA wedged the AD103 GPU in between the 102 and 104 chips, so that the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 are all based on different silicon—a first for GeForce cards.





Automatically translated from Chinese by Google.





Around that same period, NVIDIA released a modified form of Kepler in the GK210 processor for high-performance compute applications. It had minor architectural changes to improve its performance in HPC workloads. It's possible that we could see something similar here, where GB1xx is compute-focused, and GB2xx is graphics-focused. YouTuber RedGamingTech theorized exactly such a scenario back in June, where Blackwell replaces both Hopper and Ada Lovelace.



