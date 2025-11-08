CATEGORIES
home News

Gaming Laptops & Google Pixel 10 Up To 30% Off In Black Friday Doorbuster Deals

by Paul LillySaturday, November 08, 2025, 10:12 AM EDT
Three Google Pixel 10 handsets fanned out.
Retailers getting are getting an even earlier start to Black Friday this year with chunky discounts and doorbuster deals on all kinds of tech. If you missed it, check out our recent article highlighting big savings on OLED TV models, including a 65-inch Samsung OLED for a low $899.99. Now we're turning our attention to Pixel 10 phones and gaming laptops.

Google Pixel 10 Series Is Up To 25% Off

In our review of the Pixel 10 series, we gave the collective lineup our coveted Editor's Choice award, and now all three main models are on sale. That includes the Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB), which is discounted to $899.99 at Amazon (save $300) right now. It's a great price for what still constitutes a high-end handset a year after its release.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL sports a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 299xx1344 resolution and 1-120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by Google's Tensor G5 chip. It also features 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of built-in storage (depending on the SKU).

A highlight of the Pixel 10 Pro XL is its camera performance. There's a 42-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the front, and three cameras on the back consisting of a 50MP main shooter, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP periiscope telephoto lens.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is one we're most enamored with, though the Pixel 10 Pro (starting at $749, 25% off) and Pixel 10 (starting at $599, 25% off) are on sale as well. The Pixel 10 Pro is essentially a smaller version of the XL with a 6.3-inch OLED (2856x1280, 1-120Hz) with the same camera arrangement. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 also sports a 6.3-inch OLED, but with a 2424x1080 resolution (120Hz). It also has less RAM at 12GB, and a different camera arrangement—10.5MP on the front and 48MP (main), 13MP (ultra-wide), and 10.8MP (periscope telephoto) on the rear.

Gaming Laptops With RTX Firepower For Up To 31% Off

Gigabyte Gaming A16 laptop.

Over at Best Buy, there are a whole bunch of gaming laptops on sale. For anyone looking for a budget machine, check out the Gigabyte Gaming A16 model shown above—it's on sale for $599.99 (save $280, 31% off). From a percentage standpoint, it's one of the bigger discounts available.

The Gaming A16 features a 16-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution and reasonably fast 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake and a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD). So overall, it's not an obscene powerhouse, but it does get you into discrete RTX territory at a great price.

Here are some more RTX gaming laptop deals...
Tags:  deals, Laptops, pixel 10
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment