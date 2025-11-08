Gaming Laptops & Google Pixel 10 Up To 30% Off In Black Friday Doorbuster Deals





Retailers getting are getting an even earlier start to Black Friday this year with chunky discounts and doorbuster deals on all kinds of tech. If you missed it, check out our recent article highlighting big savings on OLED TV models , including a 65-inch Samsung OLED for a low $899.99. Now we're turning our attention to Pixel 10 phones and gaming laptops.

Google Pixel 10 Series Is Up To 25% Off

Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB), which is discounted to $899.99 at Amazon (save $300) right now. It's a great price for what still constitutes a high-end handset a year after its release. In our review of the Pixel 10 series , we gave the collective lineup our coveted Editor's Choice award, and now all three main models are on sale. That includes the, which is discounted toright now. It's a great price for what still constitutes a high-end handset a year after its release.





The Pixel 10 Pro XL sports a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 299xx1344 resolution and 1-120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by Google's Tensor G5 chip. It also features 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of built-in storage (depending on the SKU).





A highlight of the Pixel 10 Pro XL is its camera performance. There's a 42-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the front, and three cameras on the back consisting of a 50MP main shooter, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP periiscope telephoto lens.





Pixel 10 Pro (starting at $749, 25% off) and Pixel 10 (starting at $599, 25% off) are on sale as well. The Pixel 10 Pro is essentially a smaller version of the XL with a 6.3-inch OLED (2856x1280, 1-120Hz) with the same camera arrangement. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 also sports a 6.3-inch OLED, but with a 2424x1080 resolution (120Hz). It also has less RAM at 12GB, and a different camera arrangement—10.5MP on the front and 48MP (main), 13MP (ultra-wide), and 10.8MP (periscope telephoto) on the rear. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is one we're most enamored with, though theandare on sale as well. The Pixel 10 Pro is essentially a smaller version of the XL with a 6.3-inch OLED (2856x1280, 1-120Hz) with the same camera arrangement. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 also sports a 6.3-inch OLED, but with a 2424x1080 resolution (120Hz). It also has less RAM at 12GB, and a different camera arrangement—10.5MP on the front and 48MP (main), 13MP (ultra-wide), and 10.8MP (periscope telephoto) on the rear.

Gaming Laptops With RTX Firepower For Up To 31% Off









Gigabyte Gaming A16 model shown above—it's on sale for $599.99 (save $280, 31% off). From a percentage standpoint, it's one of the bigger discounts available. Over at Best Buy, there are a whole bunch of gaming laptops on sale. For anyone looking for a budget machine, check out themodel shown above—it's on sale for. From a percentage standpoint, it's one of the bigger discounts available.





The Gaming A16 features a 16-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution and reasonably fast 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake and a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD). So overall, it's not an obscene powerhouse, but it does get you into discrete RTX territory at a great price.





Here are some more RTX gaming laptop deals...