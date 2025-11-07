Black Friday OLED TV Deals: 65" Samsung Drops To Just $899, 77" Is $1500 Off





For anyone out there who has not shopped for a TV in a long while, forget what you thought you knew about pricing because we've officially entered the era of being able to have your cake and eat it too. Or more plainly, bringing home a big screen OLED display no longer requires hurling a mountain of cash at retailers, especially with Black Friday deals arriving even earlier this year.

Score A 65-Inch Samsung S84F OLED TV For A Low $899.99

Samsung's 65-inch S84F OLED TV, which is on sale for $899.99 (save $1,100 over MSRP). That's not just a deal, it's a steal, folks. And sure, it's not the newest or highest end model out there, but it's packed with features and brings delivers the splendor of OLED at an absolutely fantastic price.





Technically, this is an entry-level model within Samsung's OLED lineup. However, even an entry-level OLED is pretty good in the grand scheme of things. The size is decent at 65 inches, it features a 4K resolution with a native 120Hz refresh rate, and it serves up full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, making it a good option for gaming.





To that latter point, this is a FreeSync Premium display with variable refresh rate (VRR) support. It also boasts a Game Bar and support for ALLM (auto game mode).





The only real gripe is that Samsung doesn't support Dolby Vision on any of its modern TVs. However, it does serve up HDR visuals with HDR10+ support. And for smarts, it leans on the Tizen OS platform.

Samsung's 77-Inch S84F OLED TV Is $1,500 Off And More Deals









77-inch Samsung S84F OLED for $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $1,500). You'll have to decide for yourself if paying $600 more to jump from 65 inches to 77 inches is worth the cost. This one falls outside of the sweet spot in deal pricing, but it's still a great price for a big screen OLED, even if not quite the steal that the 65-inch model is. Is a 65-inch TV too small? If so, you can nab thefor. You'll have to decide for yourself if paying $600 more to jump from 65 inches to 77 inches is worth the cost. This one falls outside of the sweet spot in deal pricing, but it's still a great price for a big screen OLED, even if not quite the steal that the 65-inch model is.





Here are a few more OLED TV deals...

LG's C5 series is its latest series and one of the most well-regarded OLED displays on the market. It does cost more than Samsung's models, but again, these early Black Friday deals (and lower pricing in general) means you can own a high quality OLED in a big package without spending an exorbitant amount of money.