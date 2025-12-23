GTA 6 Gets Another Delay, Half-Life 3 Launches And More 2026 Gaming Predictions
Rosier also flat-out predicts that Half-Life 3 will launch in 2026. It's not as unlikely as you might think; many other analysts and industry-watchers have observed that a title like Half-Life 3 could absolutely move Steam Machines, even if it isn't necessarily exclusive to Valve's little black box. It's hard to imagine what exclusive qualities a Steam Machine (as we understand it) could bring to the title; most likely it will be a standard PC release that simply coincides with the new system.
Hardware and platforms are another fault line. Analysts broadly agree that the console market is converging with PC and mobile rather than expanding outright. Rosier predicts the Switch 2 will trail the original Switch as the pool of first-time buyers shrinks and competition from PC handhelds intensifies. Meanwhile, Harding-Rolls sees Valve's upcoming Steam Machine selling "a few million units," but stresses that positioning either that or a hypothetical "Steam Deck 2" as a true console competitor is "wide of the mark."
On the content side, analysts point to safer bets and ecosystem thinking. Harding-Rolls expects more mid-priced, high-production-value games, narrative-focused titles rooted in cultural heritage, and continued franchise expansion alongside an influx of "possibly too many" games in the "cozy" micro-genre; these are games that offer low-stakes management or collection gameplay with little in the way of failure modes. Fortnite and Roblox continue to loom as gravitational platforms, with big publishers increasingly unable to ignore their scale.
Structurally, the industry's scars remain visible. Layoffs have slowed but not stopped, growth is projected in the low single digits, and direct-to-consumer strategies are becoming mandatory rather than optional, particularly in mobile. As Harding-Rolls puts it, regulation and platform fees mean "most major mobile games publishers will have a DTC strategy in place" by the end of 2026.
Taken together, the analysts describe an industry no longer in freefall, but still ducking, diving, and waiting for its next true inflection point... which might just be the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. Head over to GamesIndustry.biz to read the full article, which includes some surprisingly insightful commentary.