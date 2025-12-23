GTA 6 Gets Another Delay, Half-Life 3 Launches And More 2026 Gaming Predictions





The biggest gravitational force remains Grand Theft Auto 6, even in its continued absence. Several analysts see Rockstar's long-awaited sequel as both a growth catalyst and a risk. Newzoo's Emmanuel "Manu" Rosier warns that another delay in 2026 would "start to test industry and investor patience," shifting the narrative from confidence in Rockstar's polish to concerns about ballooning scope and expectations. Ampere Analysis' Piers Harding-Rolls, by contrast, expects GTA 6 to land and become "the largest entertainment release of all time in terms of revenue generated in its launch months," helping drive modest market growth after years of stagnation.





Grand Theft Auto VI won the 'most anticipated' game award again this year.

Of course, AI looms large, but not necessarily where players will see it. Rosier argues that AI investment will "quietly raise the barrier to entry," soaking up memory, storage, and component capacity, and putting upward pressure on hardware pricing—some of which we're already seeing, with major PC vendors having to raise prices on new inventory. Harding-Rolls expects AI-driven gameplay experiments in 2026, but characterizes them as "a sideshow rather than a main event," at least for now.





Everyone's waiting with bated breath for Steam Machine pricing.