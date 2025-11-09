Half-Life 3 Might Finally Be Real, An Announcement Looks Imminent
Shifting the Autumn Sale ahead of schedule has created an unusual 21-day Steam sale gap spanning from November 18th to December 7th—a gap that's especially unusual for the Holiday Season on Steam, even missing Black Friday outright. This, combined with the ever-developing leaks on a next-gen Half-Life project and Steam hardware could indicate the possibilities of a next-gen controller, VR headset, Steam Machine, or even all of the above. There's precedent for this, too, with the Valve Index reveal being shortly followed by the Half:Life Alyx launch and that game's bombshell success.
There's no way to be sure if the theorists and leakers are accurate for now, but the Sales gap identified is truly unusual according to the data, and by Valve's own admission, creating that gap by moving the Autumn Sale ahead by two months was wholly intentional. As operators of Steam, Valve's first priority is making sure that Steam and its regular Sales do well, so the only real reason to create a substantial gap in those sales is if Valve wants to promote hardware or software of its own. While privately-owned, Valve is a shrewd company that's been careful to avoid competing with its own Steam Sales when launching new products, and there's no reason to expect them to change that mindset for the new projects we know they've been cooking up since Index and Alyx.
So while there's no guarantee that Deckard, Steam Frame, Ibex, or Half-Life 3 are right around the corner, the best time frame to announce one or all of those projects starts in nine days, per u/BeeBeeTheDev's excellent breakdown of Steam Sale timing data. If Valve is truly intent on one-upping its performance with Index and Alyx, announcing new hardware alongside the long-awaited Half-Life 3 would undoubtedly be the best way to do that. Judging by the technical and critical praise for Alyx, Valve hasn't devolved to a company that simply sells games—it does still make them, and it's very good at it.