LEGO Fortnite Gets A Brick Life Makeover To Fill The Void While Waiting For GTA VI
An instance of LEGO Fortnite: Brick Life will be able to hold up to 32 players, and players will be able to communicate using text chat. It will also be possible for players to “interact using any Emotes or Jam Tracks” that are available in their lockers, so long as the emote or jam track is compatible with LEGO Fortnite universe.
There will be several jobs to choose from so that players can begin saving up for a humble abode. At launch, it will be possible to work as a courier, academy professor, security officer, scoundrel, sushi chef, bobom milk bobarista and a fortune teller. Players will be able to try out any job they find interesting, and can switch to a new one at any time if they don’t like the current job they have.
As for a place to call home, there will be “several empty lots found throughout the city where you can place a home — ranging from cozy suburban houses to sleek apartments and luxurious penthouses.” Players will be able to customize these homes in a variety of ways by accessing the Furniture Catalogue through the in-game phone or heading down to the local Furniture Shop that will have more unique items. Décor Bundles and Builds from LEGO Fortnite Odyssey will also be compatible with LEGO Fortnite: Brick Life.
Epic seems intent on adding as many modes as possible to siphon off players from other experiences. However, this could potentially pull at the seams of Fortnite, as it has to resort to doing things that will irk players, like filling game lobbies with bots. Time will tell if the effort to become an all-consuming game will work for Epic.