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GameStop Reacts to PlayStation's Controversial 30-Day DRM Check-In Rumor

by Chris HarperWednesday, April 29, 2026, 11:08 AM EDT
hero gamestop blasts ps drm
It's been an interesting week for PlayStation players, but among conflicting reports of a 30-day DRM policy applied for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, GameStop has stepped into the spotlight thanks to a "Play really has no limits at GameStop" advertising campaign touting the benefits of physical game ownership. While it is something of an expected move from a physical game retailer, it does ring true, and GameStop is putting its money where its mouth is by providing a scaling discount on used games of up to 30% off if you buy six or more at once.
Regarding GameStop's part in this story, no complaints. It's a good move for consumers capitalizing on a current controversy. While I'd personally recommend supporting independent game shops wherever possible, GameStop is perfectly fine if nothing else exists in your area.

Sadly, some games will always exist that require day-one patches or external online servers, even if you buy them physically, but the chain's heart seems to be in the right place. However, GameStop does stop just short of directly addressing the current PlayStation controversy, and the reason for that is likely that official confirmation of a policy change still has yet to appear.
Initially, the closest thing to an official confirmation was a bot response seemingly debunked by an official PlayStation support agent immediately afterward, leaving gamers unclear as to who was telling the truth. There was also a major concern that a change like this could eventually render certain digital-only titles, like Hideo Kojima's P.T. demo for the cancelled Silent Hills, unplayable, since a monthly DRM check would eventually remove the game from the few PlayStation 4 consoles that still have it. Fortunately, what actually seems to be happening based on user testing is much different than that. In light of the PS5 jailbreak and PS4 consoles also being long jailbroken, it seems that Sony made a silent tweak to its DRM on digital purposes. The new 30-day PlayStation DRM policy isn't a 30-day policy at all: rather, Sony seems to be forbidding digital purchases from being run offline for the first 14 days after the purchase. This is likely due to a license exploit making it possible to refund games but still run them on exploited PlayStation hardware.

According to user testing by @SpawnWave and @BigGoji, digital PlayStation games only have this more restrictive DRM for 14 days. Afterward, the license is switched to the existing permanent license, which allows the game to be played offline and even with the CMOS battery removed. So, based on all existing information and testing, rumors of a new 30-day PlayStation DRM policy can be safely debunked.

However, that 2-week probation period could still be a downside for paying customers with less-reliable Internet connections. GameStop's warning aligns with what game preservationists have been saying for over a decade now. Digital game ownership is ultimately licensing. The only way to really "own" a game you buy is to have a disk or cartridge to prove it, from which the game can be run. There's a reason the disc model of PS5, disc drives for PS5 and Pro models, and physical Switch 2 games all cost more, after all.
Tags:  DRM, PlayStation, GameStop, PC gaming, nasdaqsne, console gaming, game preservation
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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