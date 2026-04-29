GameStop Reacts to PlayStation's Controversial 30-Day DRM Check-In Rumor





Play really has no limits at GameStop pic.twitter.com/l9d8qWYMOv — GameStop (@gamestop) April 28, 2026

Regarding GameStop's part in this story, no complaints. It's a good move for consumers capitalizing on a current controversy. While I'd personally recommend supporting independent game shops wherever possible, GameStop is perfectly fine if nothing else exists in your area.





Sadly, some games will always exist that require day-one patches or external online servers, even if you buy them physically, but the chain's heart seems to be in the right place. However, GameStop does stop just short of directly addressing the current PlayStation controversy, and the reason for that is likely that official confirmation of a policy change still has yet to appear.

Play really has no limits at GameStop pic.twitter.com/l9d8qWYMOv — GameStop (@gamestop) April 28, 2026

Evidence is mounting that what's described below is what's occurring with #PlayStation's temporary "DRM".



After the 14 day refund period (day 15 and beyond), tests show PS digital games ARE switching to a permanent non DRM licence on sign in.



SpawnWave was NOT able to run… https://t.co/DzowYE2ktB pic.twitter.com/YfTvP9xp7X — NIB (@nib95_) April 29, 2026