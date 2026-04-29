GameStop Reacts to PlayStation's Controversial 30-Day DRM Check-In Rumor
Play really has no limits at GameStop pic.twitter.com/l9d8qWYMOv— GameStop (@gamestop) April 28, 2026
Initially, the closest thing to an official confirmation was a bot response seemingly debunked by an official PlayStation support agent immediately afterward, leaving gamers unclear as to who was telling the truth. There was also a major concern that a change like this could eventually render certain digital-only titles, like Hideo Kojima's P.T. demo for the cancelled Silent Hills, unplayable, since a monthly DRM check would eventually remove the game from the few PlayStation 4 consoles that still have it. Fortunately, what actually seems to be happening based on user testing is much different than that.
Play really has no limits at GameStop pic.twitter.com/l9d8qWYMOv— GameStop (@gamestop) April 28, 2026
In light of the PS5 jailbreak and PS4 consoles also being long jailbroken, it seems that Sony made a silent tweak to its DRM on digital purposes. The new 30-day PlayStation DRM policy isn't a 30-day policy at all: rather, Sony seems to be forbidding digital purchases from being run offline for the first 14 days after the purchase. This is likely due to a license exploit making it possible to refund games but still run them on exploited PlayStation hardware.
Evidence is mounting that what's described below is what's occurring with #PlayStation's temporary "DRM".— NIB (@nib95_) April 29, 2026
After the 14 day refund period (day 15 and beyond), tests show PS digital games ARE switching to a permanent non DRM licence on sign in.
SpawnWave was NOT able to run… https://t.co/DzowYE2ktB pic.twitter.com/YfTvP9xp7X
According to user testing by @SpawnWave and @BigGoji, digital PlayStation games only have this more restrictive DRM for 14 days. Afterward, the license is switched to the existing permanent license, which allows the game to be played offline and even with the CMOS battery removed. So, based on all existing information and testing, rumors of a new 30-day PlayStation DRM policy can be safely debunked.
However, that 2-week probation period could still be a downside for paying customers with less-reliable Internet connections. GameStop's warning aligns with what game preservationists have been saying for over a decade now. Digital game ownership is ultimately licensing. The only way to really "own" a game you buy is to have a disk or cartridge to prove it, from which the game can be run. There's a reason the disc model of PS5, disc drives for PS5 and Pro models, and physical Switch 2 games all cost more, after all.