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Nintendo To Charge More for Physical Switch 2 Games Than Digital Following Major Retail Shift

by Alan VelascoThursday, March 26, 2026, 01:39 PM EDT
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Cost in the gaming industry continue trending upwards thanks to a variety of economic factors. After being one of the first publishers to push the price of one of its games to $80, Nintendo is now offering different prices for digital and physical editions of Switch 2 games.

Nintendo has announced that first-party games that are exclusive to its latest console will have a different MSRP for digital and physical versions. The first game to see this new pricing scheme will be Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which will be released in May. The digital download of this game will be $10 less than a physical copy, which is what will likely be the price difference going forward. However, the company notes that retail partners can still set their own prices.

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It’s surprising to see that it took this long for this sort of pricing strategy. It seems like a good way to reduce plastic waste and reward buyers of the digital editions. It may also serves to accelerate the transition to digital only game purchases and remove the costs of producing the physical media.

he Nintendo ecosystem has historically been more friendly to physical game releases, but that’s clearly changing. First, was the introduction of Key Cards with the Switch 2, where the cart serves as download key rather than something that actually stores the game. Now, there’s this new pricing scheme.

However, despite this development, there are still plenty of excellent games on physical media that also happen to be on sale at the moment. Check out the list below.

Tags:  Nintendo, video-games, switch-2
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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