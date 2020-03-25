CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, March 25, 2020, 11:28 AM EDT

Gamers Flock To Half-Life: Alyx, Breaking Records As VR's First Killer Game Title

half life alyx
Half-Life: Alyx launched a little less than 48 hours ago, but the game is already making a huge impact on the gaming community. Reviews of the game have been largely positive thanks to Valve's magnificent abilities at storytelling and the added interactivity that [mandatory] virtual reality hardware support brings to Half-Life: Alyx.

Now, we're learning that gamers have responded quite impressively to Half-Life: Alyx. In fact, it has broken the record on Steam for concurrent players for a game title. According to SteamDB, Half-Life: Alyx hit a peak of 42,858 concurrent players shortly after launching on Monday.

VRLFG
(Current player counts From VRLFG)

To put that in perspective, the second-place position is held by BONEWORKS which hit a peak of 8,717 concurrent players after its release. Needless to say, Half-Life: Alyx is turning out to be an early VR success story for Valve and a much-needed boost for the gaming medium. At the moment, according to VRLFG, there are nearly 16,000 people using SteamVR at the moment. Of that total, over 10,000 are playing Half-Life Alyx.

Half-Life: Alyx was first announced back in late November and is included for free with the purchase of a Valve Index VR headset. The excitement surrounding the first new entry in the Half-Life franchise in over a decade resulted in double the number of Index headsets being sold in Q4 2019 compared to Q3 2019. More recently, it was announced that Half-Life: Alyx would also be included for free with the purchase of HTC's Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset.

half life alyx hands

For those that don't need new VR hardware, Half-Life: Alyx will set you back $59.99, which is the going rate for a new AAA title these days.

Half-Life: Alyx is dependent on a VR headset and controllers to complete the game, but even Valve game designer Robin Walker admits that modders will eventually hack the game to kill the VR-requirement if given enough time. However, if and when this port does materialize, Walker is confident that it would "clearly demonstrate why we did this in VR."



Tags:  VR, steamvr, half-life: alyx
Via:  RoadtoVR
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms