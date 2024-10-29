CATEGORIES
home News

GameMax Unveils A Windowed Vista Case With A COC On The Backside

by Zak KillianTuesday, October 29, 2024, 02:45 PM EDT
hero gamemax vista twoangles
Case design is one of the few places where PC hardware manufacturers can still actively innovate with their products. We've seen some pretty fascinating cases in the last few years, like the back-connect designs from MSI and Maingear. Chinese vendor GameMax isn't doing something so drastic with its new Vista COC chassis, but this case still has an ace card hidden behind.

Said card is the "COC", right in the name of the chassis. COC stands for "Cooling Over Clocking", and refers to that fan you can see right there in the motherboard tray. That fan sits directly behind the CPU socket and blows cool exterior air directly onto the back of the CPU socket and across the back of the motherboard.

sides

GameMax claims that this feature is capable of dropping CPU temperature by about 4°C while having a much larger effect on PCH and VRM temperatures, to the tune of 10-11°C. Four degrees isn't much, but it could definitely be the make or break for a higher overclock, and it makes sense—if you've ever checked, the back of the CPU socket does indeed get quite warm when the CPU is in operation.

gamemax coc motherboard temperature

The benefit of having a fan on the back will obviously depend to some degree on the design of the back of the motherboard; some boards have "armor" on the back that could impede airflow. It also depends to some degree on the mounting hardware for the CPU heatsink; machines with through-hole heatsink brackets may not benefit as much as those using the standard mounting hardware.

As far as the other characteristics of the Vista COC case, it's basically your standard bottom-PSU-mount ATX chassis aside from the two-sided "Panoramic View" tempered glass and the included five ARGB fans. Front panel connectivity includes a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB Type-A ports, and a 5Gbps USB Type-C port, while storage accommodations seem to be a pair of 2.5mm drives and a single 3.5" bay, but GameMax didn't say specifically.

frontrear

Overall, despite that we just called it "standard", this case does look like an exceptional value. A competent ATX chassis with a two-sided glass window and no less than six fans (counting the COC fan) included for $59.90 ain't bad at all. GameMax says the Vista COC ATX Chassis is shipping to partners worldwide and should hit retail sooner than later.
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment