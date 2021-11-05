Game On! PS5 And Xbox Series X Restock Confirmed, Here's Where And When





The holiday season is quickly approaching and the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 still remain high on many wishlists. The consoles have been difficult to obtain, but there is at least one upcoming opportunity to get your hands on them. Here is everything you need to know about the Walmart restock of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Walmart has confirmed on its website that the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will all be available today, November 5th, at 3pm ET. The consoles will only be purchasable through Walmart's website. It is currently unclear whether consumers will need a Walmart+ membership, but having a membership certainly could not hurt. There is no additional information about the drop at this time.







