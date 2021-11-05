Game On! PS5 And Xbox Series X Restock Confirmed, Here's Where And When
The holiday season is quickly approaching and the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 still remain high on many wishlists. The consoles have been difficult to obtain, but there is at least one upcoming opportunity to get your hands on them. Here is everything you need to know about the Walmart restock of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
Walmart has confirmed on its website that the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will all be available today, November 5th, at 3pm ET. The consoles will only be purchasable through Walmart’s website. It is currently unclear whether consumers will need a Walmart+ membership, but having a membership certainly could not hurt. There is no additional information about the drop at this time.
Here's where you can find them...
- Sony PlayStation 5: $499.99 at Walmart
- Sony PlayStation 5 Digital: $399.99 at Walmart
- Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499.00 at Walmart
Consumers who are interested in purchasing the consoles should make sure they have signed up for a basic Walmart.com account. It would also be helpful to have entered and saved your shipping and billing information ahead of time. Make sure to check out quickly if you are lucky enough to be able to add the consoles to your cart.
This will be the third time Walmart has restocked the consoles this week and may be a sign that at least some supply chain issues are nearing resolution. Unfortunately, the two previous restocks were disastrous. Walmart implemented a system earlier this week to prevent bots from purchasing the consoles, but the system was far more effective at annoying consumers. Some complained of screen flickering issues and inconsistent queue times during the first restock.
Consumers who participated in the second restock did not encounter the screen flickering, but instead faced a bevy of other problems. Many consumers were unable to make it past the CAPTCHA verification stage, the website frequently crashed, and consumers who had added the consoles to their cart were often sent back to the beginning of the queue.
There are also problems with shipping. Many consumers who purchased a console this past summer have yet to receive that console (one of our own faced a similar issue when preordering the Switch OLED). Walmart has not commented on why this is the case, but it seems to be a prevalent issue.
Regardless, Walmart appears to be one of the few retailers attempting to consistently stock the consoles. If you miss out on this restock, you may be able to snag one during their Black Friday sales. You will likely want to sign-up for a Walmart+ membership in this case. Members are able to access Black Friday deals four hours earlier than non-members.