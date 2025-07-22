CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Preorder Deal: $300 Gift Card & A Free Upgrade

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 22, 2025, 09:49 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Amazon gift card on a gray gradient background.
Amazon and Samsung are both offering pretty sweet deals on the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, all of which were announced two weeks ago and are now up for preorder. In each case, you can score a store gift card plus double the storage for no additional cost. The caveat? You have to act fast, because the preorder period is almost finished.

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold7, you can preorder it for $1,999.99 on Amazon and receive a $300 Amazon gift card for free. You also get 512GB of onboard storage for the same MSRP as the 256GB model. Incidentally, the 256GB model also comes with a $300 Amazon gift card, but it doesn't make sense to pay the same money for less storage.

Alternatively, you can preorder direct from Samsung and get a $300 Samsung credit if not trading in a device. Here are the pertinent product links...
If preordering from Samsung, you can skip the $300 credit offer and opt for up to $1,000 in an instant trade-in credit. Whether it's better to go that route or not depends on your device. For example, both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy S25 Ultra qualify for the full $1,000 instant trade-in credit, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 comes close at $900, to give a few examples. Either, you getting double the storage for your money if you preorder.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 (folded and unfolded) next to an Amazon gift card on a gray gradient background.

Prefer the Galaxy Z Flip7 or Galaxy Z Flip7 FE instead? There are similar bonus offers available on those devices as well...
Here again, it doesn't make sense to buy the lower storage option, as the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip7 costs the same as the 256GB model, and the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip7 FE costs the same as the 128GB model with the preorder bonuses in play.

If preording from Samsung, not that you can get up to $600 in trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Flip7 and up to $500 in trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. However, you lose out on the $150 and $100 Samsung store credits, respectively, if going that route.

All of the above-mentioned devices release this Friday, July 25. To take advantage of any of these offers, you'll need to place a preorder before then.
Tags:  deals, Samsung, galaxy z fold7
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment