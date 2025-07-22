Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Preorder Deal: $300 Gift Card & A Free Upgrade

Prefer the Galaxy Z Flip7 or Galaxy Z Flip7 FE instead? There are similar bonus offers available on those devices as well...

Here again, it doesn't make sense to buy the lower storage option, as the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip7 costs the same as the 256GB model, and the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip7 FE costs the same as the 128GB model with the preorder bonuses in play.





If preording from Samsung, not that you can get up to $600 in trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Flip7 and up to $500 in trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. However, you lose out on the $150 and $100 Samsung store credits, respectively, if going that route.





All of the above-mentioned devices release this Friday, July 25. To take advantage of any of these offers, you'll need to place a preorder before then.