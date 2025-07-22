Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Preorder Deal: $300 Gift Card & A Free Upgrade

Amazon and Samsung are both offering pretty sweet deals on the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, all of which were announced two weeks ago
and are now up for preorder. In each case, you can score a store gift card plus double the storage for no additional cost. The caveat? You have to act fast, because the preorder period is almost finished.
Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold7, you can preorder it for $1,999.99 on Amazon and receive a $300 Amazon gift card for free. You also get 512GB of onboard storage for the same MSRP as the 256GB model. Incidentally, the 256GB model also comes with a $300 Amazon gift card, but it doesn't make sense to pay the same money for less storage.
Alternatively, you can preorder direct from Samsung and get a $300 Samsung credit if not trading in a device. Here are the pertinent product links...
If preordering from Samsung, you can skip the $300 credit offer and opt for up to $1,000 in an instant trade-in credit. Whether it's better to go that route or not depends on your device. For example, both the Galaxy Z Fold6
and Galaxy S25 Ultra
qualify for the full $1,000 instant trade-in credit, while the Galaxy Z Fold5
comes close at $900, to give a few examples. Either, you getting double the storage for your money if you preorder.
Prefer the Galaxy Z Flip7 or Galaxy Z Flip7 FE instead? There are similar bonus offers available on those devices as well...
Here again, it doesn't make sense to buy the lower storage option, as the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip7 costs the same as the 256GB model, and the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip7 FE costs the same as the 128GB model with the preorder bonuses in play.
If preording from Samsung, not that you can get up to $600 in trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Flip7 and up to $500 in trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. However, you lose out on the $150 and $100 Samsung store credits, respectively, if going that route.
All of the above-mentioned devices release this Friday, July 25. To take advantage of any of these offers, you'll need to place a preorder before then.