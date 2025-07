Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Preorder Deal: $300 Gift Card & A Free Upgrade

Amazon and Samsung are both offering pretty sweet deals on the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, all of which were announced two weeks ago and are now up for preorder. In each case, you can score a store gift card plus double the storage for no additional cost. The caveat? You have to act fast, because the preorder period is almost finished.





Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold7, you can preorder it for $1,999.99 on Amazon and receive a $300 Amazon gift card for free. You also get 512GB of onboard storage for the same MSRP as the 256GB model. Incidentally, the 256GB model also comes with a $300 Amazon gift card, but it doesn't make sense to pay the same money for less storage.





Alternatively, you can preorder direct from Samsung and get a $300 Samsung credit if not trading in a device. Here are the pertinent product links...