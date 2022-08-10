CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 And Z Flip4 Impress In Hands-On At Unpacked

by Tim SweezyWednesday, August 10, 2022, 09:02 AM EDT
samsung galaxy z flip4 and zfold4
Samsung's Unpacked 2022 event is set to show off the company's latest foldable devices, watch and Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds. The Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines have gained in popularity the last couple of generations, as the quality of the design and functionality have improved.

The Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 foldable phones are perhaps the most anticipated reveals of this year's Unpacked event. Samsung touts the latest in its foldable phones as being groundbreaking, with customizable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance. So, let's take a deeper look into both the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 - Refined, Optimized And More Durable

As you can see, the physical design is very similar to the Z Flip3, but Samsung has refined a number of things to improve durability and the overall experience, including the use of a slimmer hinge and straightened edges all around.

samsung galaxy z flip4 front

The Galaxy Z Flip4, which will be available in four colors  Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display, with a 22:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and native resolution of 2640 x 1080. There’s also a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with a 260 x 512 resolution that’s accessible when the device is folded.

We should also note that Samsung will be offering the Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, where customers can choose from various glass and frame color options, which will provide 75 combinations to choose from.

Powering the new Z Flip4 is Qualcomm’s current flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. That’s paired to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Powering the device is a 3,700 mAh battery, and the whole shebang is IPX8 rated for water and dust resistance.

As you’d expect with a top-of-the-line platform processor, the Z Flip4’s performance is stellar. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is also more power efficient that its predecessor, which should bode well for battery life.

samsung galaxy z flip4 colors

Cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip4 include a 10MP Selfie Camera with f/2.4 aperture and 12MP Ultra-Wide and Wide-Angle rear cameras. The Ultra-Wide camera features a f/2.2 aperture while the Wide-Angle camera has a brighter f/1.8 aperture, in addition to optical image stabilization, and dual pixel autofocus.

The camera app will look familiar to anyone that’s used a Samsung device before, but there are a couple of additional wrinkles with the Z Flip4. First is FlexCam.

Partially folding the Z Flip4 activates FlexCam, which is optimized to capture images and video destined for social media platforms, likes Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. Like previous gen Z Fold devices, the Cover Screen can also be used in conjunction with the main camera to use the quick shot feature, for capturing photos and video while the Z Flip4 is perched somewhere pointing at the subjects.

samsung galaxy z flip4 design

Pre-orders for Galaxy Z Flip4 start today and customers that pre-order between August 10th and 25th will receive a complimentary upgrade to double the storage, plus up to $900 off with eligible trade-in, and a Silicone Ring Case or Strap Case.

Devices will be available on August 26, 2022 with Z Flip4 prices starting at $999.99.

Galaxy Z Fold4 - A Premium Foldable With Massive Screen Real Estate

Next up let’s take a look at the Galaxy Z Fold4. Samsung is calling the new Z Fold4 its most powerful smartphone yet. This is not surprising considering these devices will feature 12GB of memory with up to 1TB of storage and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

samsung galaxy z fold4 displays

Like the Z Flip4, the Z Fold4 borrows its design cues from previous-gen Z Fold devices, but the Z Fold4 has also been refined to improve durability.

The Galaxy Z Fold4’s front screen features a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, with 2316 x 904 resolution, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is also packing a brighter, 7.6-inch QXGA+ main screen with a resolution of 2176 x 1812, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible under-display camera featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement.

samsung galaxy z fold4 front

The rear cameras have been upgraded as well, with a 50MP Wide-Angle shooter with 30x Space Zoom, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, and an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10MP Telephoto Camera using PDAF, OIS, and an f/2.4 aperture.

As you’d expect from a flagship device, performance is top notch. We should also mention that this is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created and optimized by Google for large-screen devices, including foldables.

samsung galaxy z fold4 edge

The new Taskbar feature provides a layout similar to a PC and gives users the ability to access their favorite and recent apps. Multitasking has been improved with swipe gesture support to more easily swap full-screen apps into pop-up windows or split the screen.

All told, the Galaxy Z Fold4 weighs in at 263g, it carries an IPX8 rating, and it’s powered by a dual-cell 4,400 mAh battery.

Pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold4 will start at $1,799.99, and it will be offered in four colors  Graygreen, Beige, Phantom Black, and Burgundy, but the burgundy option is a Samsung.com exclusive. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 delivers the ultimate boost across Galaxy Z series experiences and lets users maximize their play all day.

In terms of the continued partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm, both devices will be housing the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 delivers ultra-smooth responsiveness and color-rich HDR scenes at the highest visual quality.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 features advanced Snapdragon connectivity technologies as well across 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for fast and reliable connected experiences. The Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System provides remarkable speed and efficiency, including support for 5G mmWave 4 for the fastest 5G cellular speeds possible. Both devices also feature the latest FastConnect 6900, which brings together premium Wi-Fi 6/6E 5 and advanced Bluetooth capabilities. 

Today's Unpacked event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET and can viewed live on Samsung's website.
