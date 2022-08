Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 And Z Flip4 Impress In Hands-On At Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 - Refined, Optimized And More Durable

–

–

Galaxy Z Fold4 - A Premium Foldable With Massive Screen Real Estate





–

Samsung's Unpacked 2022 event is set to show off the company's latest foldable devices, watch and Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds. The Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines have gained in popularity the last couple of generations, as the quality of the design and functionality have improved.The Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 foldable phones are perhaps the most anticipated reveals of this year's Unpacked event . Samsung touts the latest in its foldable phones as being groundbreaking, with customizable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance. So, let's take a deeper look into both the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4.As you can see, the physical design is very similar to the Z Flip3, but Samsung has refined a number of things to improve durability and the overall experience, including the use of a slimmer hinge and straightened edges all around.The Galaxy Z Flip4, which will be available in four colorsBora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Bluefeatures a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display, with a 22:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and native resolution of 2640 x 1080. There’s also a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with a 260 x 512 resolution that’s accessible when the device is folded.We should also note that Samsung will be offering the Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, where customers can choose from various glass and frame color options, which will provide 75 combinations to choose from.Powering the new Z Flip4 is Qualcomm’s current flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform . That’s paired to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Powering the device is a 3,700 mAh battery, and the whole shebang is IPX8 rated for water and dust resistance.As you’d expect with a top-of-the-line platform processor, the Z Flip4’s performance is stellar. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is also more power efficient that its predecessor, which should bode well for battery life.Cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip4 include a 10MP Selfie Camera with f/2.4 aperture and 12MP Ultra-Wide and Wide-Angle rear cameras. The Ultra-Wide camera features a f/2.2 aperture while the Wide-Angle camera has a brighter f/1.8 aperture, in addition to optical image stabilization, and dual pixel autofocus.The camera app will look familiar to anyone that’s used a Samsung device before, but there are a couple of additional wrinkles with the Z Flip4. First is FlexCam.Partially folding the Z Flip4 activates FlexCam, which is optimized to capture images and video destined for social media platforms, likes Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. Like previous gen Z Fold devices, the Cover Screen can also be used in conjunction with the main camera to use the quick shot feature, for capturing photos and video while the Z Flip4 is perched somewhere pointing at the subjects.Pre-orders for Galaxy Z Flip4 start today and customers that pre-order between August 10th and 25th will receive a complimentary upgrade to double the storage, plus up to $900 off with eligible trade-in, and a Silicone Ring Case or Strap Case.Devices will be available on August 26, 2022 with Z Flip4 prices starting at $999.99.Next up let’s take a look at the Galaxy Z Fold4. Samsung is calling the new Z Fold4 its most powerful smartphone yet. This is not surprising considering these devices will feature 12GB of memory with up to 1TB of storage and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.Like the Z Flip4, the Z Fold4 borrows its design cues from previous-gen Z Fold devices, but the Z Fold4 has also been refined to improve durability.The Galaxy Z Fold4’s front screen features a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, with 2316 x 904 resolution, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is also packing a brighter, 7.6-inch QXGA+ main screen with a resolution of 2176 x 1812, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible under-display camera featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement.The rear cameras have been upgraded as well, with a 50MP Wide-Angle shooter with 30x Space Zoom, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, and an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10MP Telephoto Camera using PDAF, OIS, and an f/2.4 aperture.As you’d expect from a flagship device, performance is top notch. We should also mention that this is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created and optimized by Google for large-screen devices, including foldables.The new Taskbar feature provides a layout similar to a PC and gives users the ability to access their favorite and recent apps. Multitasking has been improved with swipe gesture support to more easily swap full-screen apps into pop-up windows or split the screen.All told, the Galaxy Z Fold4 weighs in at 263g, it carries an IPX8 rating, and it’s powered by a dual-cell 4,400 mAh battery.Pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold4 will start at $1,799.99, and it will be offered in four colorsGraygreen, Beige, Phantom Black, and Burgundy, but the burgundy option is a Samsung.com exclusive. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 delivers the ultimate boost across Galaxy Z series experiences and lets users maximize their play all day.In terms of the continued partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm, both devices will be housing the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 delivers ultra-smooth responsiveness and color-rich HDR scenes at the highest visual quality.The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 features advanced Snapdragon connectivity technologies as well across 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for fast and reliable connected experiences. The Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System provides remarkable speed and efficiency, including support for 5G mmWave 4 for the fastest 5G cellular speeds possible. Both devices also feature the latest FastConnect 6900, which brings together premium Wi-Fi 6/6E 5 and advanced Bluetooth capabilities.Today's Unpacked event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET and can viewed live on Samsung's website