Galaxy Watch5, Watch 5 Pro And Buds2 Pro: Cutting-Edge Swanky Wearables Unpacked
Samsung’s 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off today. The company is announcing the new Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro as well as the Galaxy Buds2 earbuds alongside their foldable phones.
Galaxy Watch5 And Watch5 Pro - Premium And Well-EquippedThe Watch5 and Watch5 Pro are powered by Samsung’s own Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz processors and feature 1.5GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance. Both smartwatches run Wear OS 3.5 customized with Samsung’s One UI Watch v4.5, which should look familiar to anyone that’s previously owned a Galaxy watch.
The Watch5 and Watch5 pro are also equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor. This combines three health sensors – Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal, and Bioelectrical Impedance – which can provide reading for things like heart rate, blood oxygen level, and even stress level.
With an increased surface area and more direct contact with your wrist, the Galaxy Watch5 offers more accurate biometric readings than Galaxy Watch4 and provides more insights thanks to a new temperature sensor and the ability to monitor electro cardio grams right from your wrist.
The Galaxy Watch5 will come in two sizes, 44mm and 40mm, and will be offered with a variety of bands and colors. The larger version packs a 410 mAh battery, while the smaller model features a 284 mAh battery.
The Galaxy Watch5 Pro features premium materials, including a titanium casing and more durable Sapphire Crystal that better resists any wear and tear. The Watch5 Pro has the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch at 590 mAh – 60% larger than the battery in Galaxy Watch 4.
Galaxy Watch5 pricing will start at $279.99 for the Bluetooth version and $329.99 for the LTE version, while the Watch5 Pro will start at $449.99 with Bluetooth and $499.99 with LTE. Availability starts August 26 on Samsung.com.
Galaxy Buds2 Pro - Lots Of Upgrades For Samsung's High-End ANC BudsFinally, we have the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Samsung’s latest top-of-the-line earbuds.
Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be available in three colors: Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. The earbuds feature IPX7 water resistance in addition to a handful of upgrades over previous-gen buds.
Galaxy Buds2 Pro are outfitted with upgraded coaxial 2-way speakers yet have a more compact and ergonomic design. They offer high-dynamic range 24-bit audio, improved active noise-canceling, and a new auto switch feature that lets the buds seamlessly transition across Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and Samsung TVs.
Samsung is claiming up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled on the Buds2 Pro alone, or a total up to 18 hours when factoring in power from the charging case. Disable ANC and battery life increases to 8 hours on the buds with up to 29 hours including the case.
Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be available for pre-order for $229.99 beginning today, August 10, with retail availability starting August 26.
Today's Unpacked event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET and can viewed live on Samsung's website.