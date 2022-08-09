Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Is Tomorrow, What To Expect And How To Tune In
Samsung is gearing up for its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022. The event will showcase the South Korean tech giant's latest innovations and is expected to reveal the upcoming updates to its foldable devices.
Foldable devices have become more popular as the design, function and durability of the devices have gotten better. Samsung's Z Fold and Flip smartphones were two of the devices that improved with their second and third generations. Now, the company is expected to reveal what new improvements and innovations have been made to the upcoming Z Flip4 and Fold4 and other devices in Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.
If you are wanting to watch the event live, you can tune in several different ways. Samsung says that it will be sharing how it is "pushing boundaries, defying conventions and opening doors to new experiences. It begins at 9 a.m. ET and will be shown live on Samsung U.S. Newsroom, Samsung.com, Samsung's YouTube channel and in the metaverse at Samsung 837X.
According to one leak by SnoopyTech on Twitter, we may know some of the details of the Fold4 and Flip4. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is purported to be offering 256/512GB storage options and 12GB of RAM, in Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige color options. The Z Flip4 is said to be offering 128/256/512GB storage options with 8GB of RAM, and come in Blue, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Bora Purple options.
If you have not already, you can also preorder one of the upcoming devices and get some special deals. Those range from a $200 credit towards a Galaxy phone, watch and buds bundle, to a $30 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve Galaxy buds. You can check out Samsung.com for all the deals being offered ahead of the event tomorrow. Just be sure to put in your preorder before the event begins.
If you won't be able to watch the event live via Samsung.com, you can always check back here on HotHardware. We will be sure to keep you up to date on all the new and exciting developments from the reveal.
Top Image Credit: Samsung