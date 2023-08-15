After Elden Ring's DLC, FromSoftware's Next Magical Game Might Be Spellbound





The original supposed leak on 4chan's /v/ board.

A snippet from the more recent Reddit rumor post / supposed leak.

Magic is available to players in Bloodborne, but its use is highly restricted.





There are also supposedly melee weapons that have a regular and magical form, transforming between the two styles with a special attack just like Bloodborne's trick weapons. The leakers say that there is a system whereby players can change the special ability inherent to a weapon, like the Ashes of War system from Elden Ring. Supposedly players can dual-wield or "power stance" spells to increase their power, or wield a weapon in one hand and a spell in the other.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has a fixed main character, unlike most FromSoftware games.



This extremely brief teaser was our first glimpse of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

