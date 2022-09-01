Sony And Tencent Have Bought Up Over 30% Of Elden Ring Developer FromSoftware





Neither of the investments are particularly surprising to anyone that's been following these companies. Tencent, through Tencent Japan, has had an ongoing relationship with Kadokawa. Tencent invested $264m USD into the publisher back in October of last year, and that's mostly as part of an attempt to promote Kadokawa's anime and games in China.





King's Field 2, localized in the US as King's Field, for the original PlayStation. (1995)

