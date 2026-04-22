Framework Laptop 16 Gets Desktop Graphics Power With New OCuLink Dev Kit
Preorders for the new models of the Framework Laptop 16 start at $1,599 USD prebuilt or $1,249 for a barebones DIY Edition. The new Framework Laptop 13 Pro models start at $1,199 USD for the DIY Edition and $1,499 USD for prebuilt configurations, with shipments for all new Framework Laptops starting in June. While these are certainly not entry-level prices, they are reasonable considering the current status of extreme pricing inflation due to RAM and NAND shortages. Allowing a cheaper Ryzen 5 350 CPU to lower the barrier of entry to Framework Laptop 16 certainly helps.
The Framework Laptop 13 Pro model redesign looks particularly ambitious, coming in with two new colorways in addition to the base black configuration and being "fully machined out of extruded blocks of 6063 aluminum." The Framework Laptop 13 Pro will ship with a haptic touchpad, fingerprint reader, Dolby Atmos-enabled audio, an option for a 3-year warranty, and an overhauled 13.5-inch 3:2 display with 2880x1920 resolution, 1,800:1 contrast, per-unit color calibration, 120Hz VRR, and up to 700 nits of brightness. The new display even includes touch support, which has been an oft-requested feature for Framework laptops.
Finally, Framework is also introducing a padded Laptop Sleeve with included pockets for expansion cards and the Framework screwdriver. The new lineup is an impressive showing from Framework, especially in light of its recent declaration that personal computing is dead. While Framework didn't seem particularly optimistic about the status of the PC market at the time, it clearly does remain dedicated to a healthy PC market, putting weight behind its words that "we will always be fighting for a future where you can own everything and be free." Judging by the loud positive reception this lineup has already received, we certainly hope Framework can prove its own worst fears wrong.