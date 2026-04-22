Framework Laptop 16 Gets Desktop Graphics Power With New OCuLink Dev Kit





Framework has been fairly busy with its lineup of Framework laptops: not only is the Framework Laptop 16 receiving a new One Piece Haptic Touchpad and Keyboard, but it's also getting an OCuLink Dev Kit for eGPU support. The Dev Kit will include an adapter board, GPU dock, PCIe dock, and reference 3D print designs for custom enclosures.





A redesigned Framework Laptop 13 Pro is also being launched with support for Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs, NVMe Gen 5 storage, Wi-Fi 7, upgradable LPCAMM2 LPDDR5X RAM, and even improved Ubuntu Linux configurations. Framework Laptop 13 Pro is also rated for over 20 hours of battery life thanks to the efficiency improvements made with Intel's Panther Lake architecture.













Finally,

Framework is also paying attention to its peripherals, introducing a Wireless Touchpad keyboard with support for up to four hosts, wired or wireless operation, and a standalone Control Board for custom keyboard projects. There's also a new 10Gbps Ethernet expansion card for "networking directly to any compatible Framework laptop," allowing users to amp up networking on Framework machines without external dongles.Finally, Framework is also introducing a padded Laptop Sleeve with included pockets for expansion cards and the Framework screwdriver. The new lineup is an impressive showing from Framework, especially in light of its recent declaration that personal computing is dead. While Framework didn't seem particularly optimistic about the status of the PC market at the time, it clearly does remain dedicated to a healthy PC market, putting weight behind its words that "we will always be fighting for a future where you can own everything and be free." Judging by the loud positive reception this lineup has already received, we certainly hope Framework can prove its own worst fears wrong.