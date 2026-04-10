Framework Declares Personal Computing Dead In Shocking Manifesto
Framework founder Nirav Patel penned the manifesto, saying that “memory, storage, silicon, and everything related to it is being consumed at unprecedented levels,” as AI infrastructure continues to be built in order to meet the demand of hyperscalers such as AWS, Azure, Google, Meta and OpenAI. In this type of environment, where seemingly everything is being bet on the success of the technology, the cloud has been prioritized over delivering PC hardware to individual owners.
Patel believes there is fundamental shift happening in computing, where the rise of subscription services such as NVIDIA GeForce Now and Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming are the norm. In essence, Patel feels “the industry is asking you to own nothing and be happy,” because the economics of this model are better for companies rather than users outright owning a computer.
It’s not all doom and gloom, though, there are still rays of sunshine gleaming down on those of us who enjoy having our own computer. For example, the MacBook Neo is punching well above its weight in terms of performance and does so with a modest price tag. Meanwhile, Microsoft is vowing to refocus on making Windows 11 better, including making it a more efficient operating system, which should be a boon for entry level PCs.
Framework wants to play its own part, too, as Patel shared that “we will always be fighting for a future where you can own everything and be free.” The company will unveil its latest salvos in this battle at its Next Gen event, which will take place in San Francisco on April 21 at 10:30am PT.