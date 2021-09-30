Forza Horizon 5 PC Requirements Should Play Nicely With Most Modern Gaming Rigs
The game should render stunningly realistic graphics on PCs down to the tiniest particles while driving through Mexico utilizing all new powerful graphical features. The PC specs are broken down based on different gameplay scenarios on both NVIDIA and AMD setups. The minimum specs have been updated from the previous estimate given on the Microsoft Store and Steam.
Forza Horizon 5 is set to release on November 9th and will be available on the Microsoft Store or Steam. If you have Xbox Game Pass for PC, you will be able to access the full game at launch as part of your subscription. It will also be available on the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.
Do you plan on playing Forza Horizon 5 on PC? If so, let us know what PC specs you have and what you are looking forward to the most about the game.