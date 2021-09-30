CATEGORIES
Forza Horizon 5 PC Requirements Should Play Nicely With Most Modern Gaming Rigs

Forza Horizon 5 is nearing release and it seems as though the game will look fantastic across Windows 10 and Windows 11 hardware configurations, no matter your setup. This is great news for PC players who have been seeing many new games push their PCs to the limit.

The game should render stunningly realistic graphics on PCs down to the tiniest particles while driving through Mexico utilizing all new powerful graphical features. The PC specs are broken down based on different gameplay scenarios on both NVIDIA and AMD setups. The minimum specs have been updated from the previous estimate given on the Microsoft Store and Steam.

Even with the recommended spec, all you'll need is a Ryzen 5 1500X processor and a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. If you want to crank details to the max, a previous generation Ryzen 7 3800XT paired with a Radeon RX 6800 XT would be ideal. The game has been given a wide array of graphics settings to tweak and adjust the gameplay experience to fit your personal setup. If your PC is on the higher end, you will be able to unlock the frame rate, load up in 4K, or enable HDR. Raytracing will also be enabled in the signature car exploration mode, Forzavista. Ultra-wide displays will also be supported on PC, which will create an even more immersive experience.

Forza Horizon 5 is set to release on November 9th and will be available on the Microsoft Store or Steam. If you have Xbox Game Pass for PC, you will be able to access the full game at launch as part of your subscription. It will also be available on the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

Do you plan on playing Forza Horizon 5 on PC? If so, let us know what PC specs you have and what you are looking forward to the most about the game.

