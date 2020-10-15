Xbox Series X/S Launching With These 30 Optimized Games On Day One





Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor In Chief, explains that “The launch of a new generation of games is the culmination of epic creative and technical endeavors from developers around the globe, all focused on a single goal: delivering immersive new experiences and rich new worlds to explore.” This immersion and exploration must be optimized so the player can enjoy the games that have been created. To achieve this, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will have 30 full optimized games on launch day for players to enjoy.

According to Tuttle, with these 30 initial optimized games, it will be the “largest launch lineup in Xbox history.” Players will have access to “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Gears Tactics, and Tetris Effect: Connected” on day one, November 10th. There will also be a plethora of backward compatible titles that players have access to. This capability is thanks to Xbox’s “Smart Delivery” program, wherein if a user purchases a game on Xbox One, and the user then jumps to the next-gen Xbox console, they will get the best version of the game on the new console for free. Here's the full list:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

Cyberpunk 2077

Besides the older titles, though, the Xbox will be getting Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2, The Medium, and Cyberpunk 2077 in November and December. All these titles should be optimized for the new consoles out of the gate without changes or “Smart Delivery.” It is an exciting time to be an Xbox fan, and as Tuttle states, “[the Xbox team] can’t wait to enter the future of console gaming with you.”