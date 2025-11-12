Forget Sony's PlayStation Display, Here Are 6 Great Alternative PC & Console Gaming Monitors
Now, make no mistake: IPS monitors can still be great, and we'll be recommending a few below. However, IPS LCDs are no longer the market leader for image quality nor gaming performance in the monitor marketplace, especially for users targeting high-end HDR implementations. The best HDR fidelity these days requires an OLED, for the best in both vivid colors and true black reproduction, but OLEDs don't come cheap. As a bonus for gamers, OLEDs also offer some of the best responsiveness in display technology since CRTs, making many truly ideal for gaming users, not just people chasing prettier pixels.
The singular downside of our recommendations below is that they won't support whatever proprietary solution Sony will be using to have the PlayStation Monitor auto-sync HDR settings with PlayStation 5 games, but since Sony's monitor is restricted to IPS, we're confident that one of our high-end OLED picks below will provide a better HDR experience. Also, of course, all of the following alternative monitors won't have built-in DualSense charging hooks, but we imagine that most PlayStation 5 gamers already have readily available controller charging methods, especially if they're using their PS5 at a desk.
6. Most Affordable PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative: Acer Nitro XV271U
- Current Pricing: $179.99
- Panel Type: IPS
- Screen Size: 27-Inch
- Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 108 PPI
- Refresh Rate: 180 Hz
- Why We Picked It: Since the PlayStation 5 and 5 Pro only support 120 Hz (and struggle to reach equivalent framerate 90% of the time) anyway, picking a monitor more in line with the console's restrictions seemed like a no-nonsense answer to the PlayStation Monitor. With a high-accuracy IPS panel and a 180 Hz Refresh Rate, there's still plenty extra here for PC gamers on a tighter dollar, too.
5. Brightest PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative: Samsung Odyssey G65B
- Current Pricing: $349.99
- Panel Type: VA
- Screen Size: 27-Inch
- Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 108 PPI
- Refresh Rate: 240 Hz
- Why We Picked It: The brightest overall choice, with better contrast than most IPS panels thanks to VA panel local dimming support and a nice curve for a more immersive gaming experience.
4. Most Well-Balanced PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative: ASUS ROG Strix XG27ACMG
- Current Pricing: $399.99
- Panel Type: IPS
- Screen Size: 27-Inch
- Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 108 PPI
- Refresh Rate: 270 Hz
- Why We Picked It: The closest equivalent to the PlayStation Monitor, providing a superb 27-inch IPS HDR gaming monitor at what will most likely be a cheaper price. The marginal 10 Hz trade-off doesn't matter to console gamers or most PC gamers shopping in this range, as well.
3. Best PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative Deal: LG UltraGear 27GX700A-B
- Current Pricing: $549.99
- Panel Type: OLED
- Screen Size: 27-Inch
- Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 108 PPI
- Refresh Rate: 280 Hz
- Why We Picked It: While it's on sale, it's one of our most compelling alternative choices thanks to its DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and gorgeous OLED panel, which should provide the best overall HDR viewing experience and nearly the best gaming performance.
2. Best White PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative: MSI MAG 272QPW
- Current Pricing: $559.99
- Panel Type: OLED
- Screen Size: 27-Inch
- Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 108 PPI
- Refresh Rate: 280 Hz
- Why We Picked It: On par with our other picks with more stable pricing than #3, and a white color scheme that matches well with the existing PlayStation 5 family of hardware.
1. Best Overall PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative: ASUS ROG Strix XG27ACDNG
- Current Pricing: $699.99
- Panel Type: OLED
- Screen Size: 26,5-Inch
- Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 110 PPI
- Refresh Rate: 360 Hz
- Why We Picked It: Best-in-class OLED visuals and gaming performance, far exceeding the 240 Hz of the PlayStation Monitor while also providing superior visuals and responsiveness.