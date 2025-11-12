CATEGORIES
home News

Forget Sony's PlayStation Display, Here Are 6 Great Alternative PC & Console Gaming Monitors

by Chris HarperWednesday, November 12, 2025, 02:29 PM EDT
Render of LG's UltraGear OLED monitor.
During its State of Play Japan conference, Sony surprise-announced new PlayStation hardware—a PlayStation Gaming Monitor, specifically, which also includes a DualSense charging hook. While we don't know how much it will cost yet, the pricing of Sony's existing lineup of InZone gaming monitors raised a few eyebrows here in the HotHardware newsroom. As Sony's own advertising notes, this 240Hz monitor will only support 120Hz when connected to a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro console, and its panel only leverages IPS LCD technology, where there are many tasty OLED options on the market currently. So let's look at some alternatives to Sony's pricey hardware, shall we?


Now, make no mistake: IPS monitors can still be great, and we'll be recommending a few below. However, IPS LCDs are no longer the market leader for image quality nor gaming performance in the monitor marketplace, especially for users targeting high-end HDR implementations. The best HDR fidelity these days requires an OLED, for the best in both vivid colors and true black reproduction, but OLEDs don't come cheap. As a bonus for gamers, OLEDs also offer some of the best responsiveness in display technology since CRTs, making many truly ideal for gaming users, not just people chasing prettier pixels.

The singular downside of our recommendations below is that they won't support whatever proprietary solution Sony will be using to have the PlayStation Monitor auto-sync HDR settings with PlayStation 5 games, but since Sony's monitor is restricted to IPS, we're confident that one of our high-end OLED picks below will provide a better HDR experience. Also, of course, all of the following alternative monitors won't have built-in DualSense charging hooks, but we imagine that most PlayStation 5 gamers already have readily available controller charging methods, especially if they're using their PS5 at a desk.

number6 best psmonitor alts

6. Most Affordable PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative: Acer Nitro XV271U

  • Current Pricing: $179.99
  • Panel Type: IPS
  • Screen Size: 27-Inch
  • Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 108 PPI
  • Refresh Rate: 180 Hz
  • Why We Picked It: Since the PlayStation 5 and 5 Pro only support 120 Hz (and struggle to reach equivalent framerate 90% of the time) anyway, picking a monitor more in line with the console's restrictions seemed like a no-nonsense answer to the PlayStation Monitor. With a high-accuracy IPS panel and a 180 Hz Refresh Rate, there's still plenty extra here for PC gamers on a tighter dollar, too.
number5 best psmonitor alts

5. Brightest PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative: Samsung Odyssey G65B

  • Current Pricing: $349.99
  • Panel Type: VA
  • Screen Size: 27-Inch
  • Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 108 PPI
  • Refresh Rate: 240 Hz
  • Why We Picked It: The brightest overall choice, with better contrast than most IPS panels thanks to VA panel local dimming support and a nice curve for a more immersive gaming experience.
number4 best psmonitor alts

4. Most Well-Balanced PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative: ASUS ROG Strix XG27ACMG

  • Current Pricing: $399.99
  • Panel Type: IPS
  • Screen Size: 27-Inch
  • Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 108 PPI
  • Refresh Rate: 270 Hz
  • Why We Picked It: The closest equivalent to the PlayStation Monitor, providing a superb 27-inch IPS HDR gaming monitor at what will most likely be a cheaper price. The marginal 10 Hz trade-off doesn't matter to console gamers or most PC gamers shopping in this range, as well.
number3 best psmonitor alts

3. Best PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative Deal: LG UltraGear 27GX700A-B

  • Current Pricing: $549.99
  • Panel Type: OLED
  • Screen Size: 27-Inch
  • Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 108 PPI
  • Refresh Rate: 280 Hz
  • Why We Picked It: While it's on sale, it's one of our most compelling alternative choices thanks to its DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and gorgeous OLED panel, which should provide the best overall HDR viewing experience and nearly the best gaming performance.
number2 best psmonitor alts

2. Best White PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative: MSI MAG 272QPW

  • Current Pricing: $559.99
  • Panel Type: OLED
  • Screen Size: 27-Inch
  • Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 108 PPI
  • Refresh Rate: 280 Hz
  • Why We Picked It: On par with our other picks with more stable pricing than #3, and a white color scheme that matches well with the existing PlayStation 5 family of hardware.
number1 best psmonitor alts

1. Best Overall PlayStation Gaming Monitor Alternative: ASUS ROG Strix XG27ACDNG

  • Current Pricing: $699.99
  • Panel Type: OLED
  • Screen Size: 26,5-Inch
  • Resolution and PPI: 1440p and 110 PPI
  • Refresh Rate: 360 Hz
  • Why We Picked It: Best-in-class OLED visuals and gaming performance, far exceeding the 240 Hz of the PlayStation Monitor while also providing superior visuals and responsiveness.
Tags:  PlayStation, Monitors, gaming-monitor
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment