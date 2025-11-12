Sony Unveils A 240Hz PlayStation Monitor With A DualSense Charging Hook





During its State of Play event, Sony announced a PlayStation-branded gaming monitor that is coming to market next year. The display's specs are rather underwhelming compared to a litany of existing options on the market, though it does sport a clever feature that PS5 owners will appreciate—a built in charging hook for DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers.





Hoping for OLED from Sony's first foray into official PlayStation monitor territory (as it's done in the regular monitor space )? You're not alone, though unfortunately, that's not on tap. Or at least not for Sony's introductory model, which is a 27-inch IPS display with a 2560x1440 resolution (QHD). At least it's not a TN panel, but skipping both OLED and mini LED feels like a swing a miss when arriving this late to the monitor party.





To be fair, IPS is still good and, for the most part, less expensive than OLED and displays with mini LED backlighting. Sony also notes that final specifications could change, so it's possible that mini LED enters the mix at the final hour (though probably not OLED).









The PlayStation monitor serves up refresh rates of up to 120Hz for gaming on PS5 consoles, and up to 240Hz for "compatible PC and Mac devices." It also features variable refresh rate (VRR) support and HDR with Auto HDR Tone Mapping. We'll have to wait and see what kind of brightness levels the monitor supports to determine if HDR is a worthwhile feature here, or merely a bullet point.





Connectivity options include a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input. It's also equipped with two USB Type-A and a single USB Type-C port that can be used with PlayStation Link Adapters and other devices. There's a 3.5mm audio output too, and a built-in stereo speaker.













The swiveling charging hook is the real *ahem* hook here, though. That, and the slick colorway that aligns with Sony's PS5 branding. The specs are otherwise decent overall, just not overly exciting. We'll have to wait and see where pricing lands.



