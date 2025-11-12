CATEGORIES
home News

Sony Unveils A 240Hz PlayStation Monitor With A DualSense Charging Hook

by Paul LillyWednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:56 AM EDT
Sony PlayStation monitor with a DualSense controller attached to the display's charging hook.
During its State of Play event, Sony announced a PlayStation-branded gaming monitor that is coming to market next year. The display's specs are rather underwhelming compared to a litany of existing options on the market, though it does sport a clever feature that PS5 owners will appreciate—a built in charging hook for DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers.

Hoping for OLED from Sony's first foray into official PlayStation monitor territory (as it's done in the regular monitor space)? You're not alone, though unfortunately, that's not on tap. Or at least not for Sony's introductory model, which is a 27-inch IPS display with a 2560x1440 resolution (QHD). At least it's not a TN panel, but skipping both OLED and mini LED feels like a swing a miss when arriving this late to the monitor party.

To be fair, IPS is still good and, for the most part, less expensive than OLED and displays with mini LED backlighting. Sony also notes that final specifications could change, so it's possible that mini LED enters the mix at the final hour (though probably not OLED).


The PlayStation monitor serves up refresh rates of up to 120Hz for gaming on PS5 consoles, and up to 240Hz for "compatible PC and Mac devices." It also features variable refresh rate (VRR) support and HDR with Auto HDR Tone Mapping. We'll have to wait and see what kind of brightness levels the monitor supports to determine if HDR is a worthwhile feature here, or merely a bullet point.

Connectivity options include a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input. It's also equipped with two USB Type-A and a single USB Type-C port that can be used with PlayStation Link Adapters and other devices. There's a 3.5mm audio output too, and a built-in stereo speaker.

Closeup render of the DualSense charging hook on the back of Sony's PlayStation monitor.

The swiveling charging hook is the real *ahem* hook here, though. That, and the slick colorway that aligns with Sony's PS5 branding. The specs are otherwise decent overall, just not overly exciting. We'll have to wait and see where pricing lands.

Sony says its PlayStation monitor will be launch in 2026 in the U.S. and in Japan.
Tags:  Sony, monitor, ps5, playstation 5, dualsense, (nyse:sony)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment