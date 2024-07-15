Ford Unleashes Raptor T1+ With 5.0L V8 Coyote For Hardcore Off-Road Racing
Ford has revealed the ultimate Ford Raptor that no one can buy. At the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, the race-prepped Raptor T1+ is purpose-built to take on the grueling Dakar Rally. It sports a Mustang-sourced 5.0 V8 powerplant with advanced suspension including Fox bypass dampers sitting on 37-inch tires. This ain't your typical Ford Raptor, folks.
The Ford Raptor T1+ truck (in the loosest term) is developed in collaboration between Ford Performance—the merged Ford SVT and Ford Team RS entities—Red Bull, and M-Sport based in the United Kingdom. The latter is the rally specialist behind the development of the Fiesta WRC and Bentley Continental GT3. So no big deal, then.
Starting with what it is, the Raptor T1+ has carbon fiber outer shell, is built on a custom T45 steel spaceframe chassis, and comes with power and suspension bits to handle the 10 to 15-day rigors of the Dakar Rally, likely the most intense off-road endurance race of them all. The engine shares much of the production 5.0-liter Coyote V8 shared with the Mustang Dark Horse, except here it has a dry sump and regulation-friendly exhaust. At Goodwood, the T1+ wowed the crowd not just with its speed, but also nice metallic bark. Power numbers haven't been revealed, but the road version of the engine puts out 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque, for what it's worth.
Of course, the Raptor project comes with 37-inch tires set in 8.5 x 17-inch rims that have a sizeable 13.8 inches of wheel travel on top of the already generous 15.8 inches ground clearance. Part of the setup includes double wishbone suspension front and rear paired with heavy duty coilover three-way adjustable and four-way adjustable external bypass Fox dampers with remote reservoirs. The approach angle is just over 70 degrees, according to Ford.
The T1+ isn't the lightest thing, coming in at 4,400 lbs (minimum loadout), but at least the massive 14-inch Alcon ventilated discs and six-piston monoblock calipers are also up to snuff to keep things under control for when things go sideways, figuratively and literally.
Ford says that the T1+ has undergone more than 6,200 miles of testing in the harshest conditions, but the upcoming Baja Hungary in August will be its first competitive test, followed by the Rallye du Maroc in October. The company said that these rallies will help the team optimize the vehicle for the Dakar Rally in January 2025. At the helm of the penultimate race will be rallying legend Carlos Sainz Sr., who has triumphed at Dakar four times.