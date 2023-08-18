Ford's Mustang GTD Is An 800HP Street-Legal Tech Beast And It Costs A Mint
Have $300,000 to spare? Instead of spending it on a Porsche GT3 RS like most are inclined to, Ford wants to woo your gaze to the direction of its most extreme Mustang ever—the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD.
In case you're wondering, GTD doesn't stand for "Getting Things Done," although this car has every intention of being the most capable street-legal Mustang Ford has ever conceived. The GTD designation refers to International Motor Sports Association's (IMSA) “GTD” racing class for cars built to FIA GT3 regulations. Hence, this 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is an homage to Ford's Mustang GT3 that's set to race (and win) at Le Mans in 2024.
The 2-seater GTD is the outcome of a collaboration between Ford Performance and parts-supplier Multimatic. It is basically a standard Mustang taken off the production line in Michigan, shipped to Multimatic in Ontario to have, among other things, its body massaged to fit a new rear transaxle, comprising a Tremec eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox complete with a trunk-mounted cooler. A carbon-fiber drive shaft connects the rear to the engine; Ford claims nearly 50/50 weight balance front and rear. We're not sure if this number factors the active aerodynamics package operating at speed or not.
Power comes from a modified version of the dry-sump supercharged 5.2 V8 from the Shelby GT500. The GTD makes 40 horsepower more at 800 at 7,500 rpm. The outlandish (but functional) aero system is what Ford is proud of, as Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports states, "We obsessed about the racing technology under its skin. What makes it go is even more compelling than what you can see when it passes you by. When you look at the engineering, the aerodynamics, how the powertrain works, the Mustang GTD is a rocketship for the road."
The rear window-mounted wing, which is part of the active aero setup, including underbody hydraulically-actuated active flaps, all aid in keeping the car sucked into the ground at speed.
If you want a GTD, you better start saving now. This carbon-fiber bodied extreme Mustang goes on sale next year with only 1,000 to 2,000 units to be made.