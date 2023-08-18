Ford's Mustang GTD Is An 800HP Street-Legal Tech Beast And It Costs A Mint

Power comes from a modified version of the dry-sump supercharged 5.2 V8 from the Shelby GT500. The GTD makes 40 horsepower more at 800 at 7,500 rpm. The outlandish (but functional) aero system is what Ford is proud of, as Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports states, "We obsessed about the racing technology under its skin. What makes it go is even more compelling than what you can see when it passes you by. When you look at the engineering, the aerodynamics, how the powertrain works, the Mustang GTD is a rocketship for the road."





The rear window-mounted wing, which is part of the active aero setup, including underbody hydraulically-actuated active flaps, all aid in keeping the car sucked into the ground at speed.