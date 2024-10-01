Ford Power Promise Program: Buy Or Lease An EV And Get A Free Home Charger
In the announcement, Ford remarked, “…the new generation of electric vehicle owners and would-be owners are also looking for convenience, peace of mind and expert service.”
The automaker continued by adding while it has been focused on making public charging easier, which includes giving Ford owners access to Tesla’s Superchargers with an adapter as part of the BlueOval Charge Network, it has learned how important home charging is to the overall electric vehicle adoption in the US. The company stated that nearly 90% of shoppers say they would be more likely to buy an electric vehicle if they knew they could charge at home.
Along with being able to charge at home, Ford recognizes that potential EV owners also want assurance on battery life, and knowing they will be able to get expert help when needed. Ford notes that while the industry wants to try and answer these issues with the time-honored cash on the hood, it believes it will take more than “jumbo rebates to truly break through with the estimated 19 million people in the US interested in electric vehicles.” This is the idea behind the new Ford Power Promise.
So, what does the Ford Power Promise encompass? The company says it includes the following:
- Home is Where the Charge is: It’s simple. Buy or lease a retail Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning or E-Transit and take a complimentary home charger with you or have it delivered, and when you’re ready, an expert comes out to install it at no charge for a standard install. This takes the guesswork out of installation, including costs, to help you save time and money by filling up at home. Less stress, more convenience. If you’re a Ford Pro fleet customer, we have you covered with a commercial charging cash incentive.
- On-the-Road Charging: Road trips don’t happen every day, but when you are on the road, you need to know where to fill up. Our BlueOval Charge Network automatically searches for chargers across various networks, including Electrify America and Tesla Superchargers and adds charging stops to your route via the Connected Navigation in the vehicle. With Plug and Charge, you plug in when you get there, and the payment is automatically made via your FordPass account. It’s that easy.
- Battery Confidence: We’re confident in the quality of our batteries, and we want you to be confident, too. That’s why we provide an eight-year/100,000-mile high-voltage battery warranty for every Ford electric vehicle. Ford has your battery covered.
- Ongoing Support and Guidance: We’re dedicated to providing you with the support you need whenever you need it, including complimentary roadside assistance if your vehicle’s range runs too low. We’re also expanding our 24/7 Ford advisor for electric vehicle support, so you’ll be talking or texting with real people. We are here when you need us.