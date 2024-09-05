Volvo Slows EV Push: Delays Full Electric Lineup, Teases ES90 Electric Sedan
During a media event called "A Tale of Two Flagships," Volvo CEO Jim Rowan admitted the company might've been too hasty in targeting 2030 to offer only electric vehicles from its catalog. While there IS growth in the global EV market share, the initial hubbub has died down with sales not seeing the explosive highs it once saw as recent as a couple of years ago.
Rowan explained that a combination of factors—slowing demand, reduced/retracted EV subsidies, and high tariffs on Chinese-built EVs—led to the company's decision to change course. The revised strategy is to still have an electrified powertrain for every Volvo on sale by 2030, but there will be hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions sold as well.
Also announced at the event are that deliveries of the 2025 EX90 has begun, while also dropping a sneak tease of the ES90 sedan. The flagship EX90 (starting at $81,000) is basically the EV version of the XC90 three-row SUV. It's offered in two variants: the 402 horsepower "standard" model and 510 hp Performance option. Both have twin-motors and with the 111.0 kWh battery pack, should allow the EX90 a range of 300+ miles. Volvo has been spot on lately with its interiors and tech implementation, both of which are further refined in the EX90. The cabin is clean with plenty of glass all around and with very few physical distractions for occupants, especially the driver.
Sharing the same architecture as its taller SUV cousin, the ES90 mid-sized luxury sedan is expected to begin sales next year, offering the same battery pack, but customers have the option to order either a single or twin motor setup. Prices are estimated to be between $65,000 and $75,000 depending on the configuration.