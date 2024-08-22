Ford Shifts Gears On EV Strategy To Focus On Lighting-Up Hybrids

2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid

In an interesting shift of stance, Ford also announced that it will use hybrid tech to ensure it continues to play its role in reducing CO2 emissions. To prove the point, a once fully-electric three-row SUV project is being scrapped for a plug-in hybrid instead. The next generation F-150 and Maverick will be offered as plug-ins.





These shifts will not come easy or cheap for Ford, however. The automaker will be forced to write-down $400 million of current assets pertaining to its electric three-row SUVs, while requiring an additional $1.5 billion for expenses and cash expenditures.