Folding iPhone Tipped For Big Bragging Rights Over Galaxy Z Fold7 & Pixel Fold 10

by Aaron LeongMonday, July 21, 2025, 10:56 AM EDT
hero iphone fold render
Rumors of the existence of an Apple iPhone foldable are growing louder. In fact, hot whispers are suggesting an aspect of the device that could challenge existing foldables like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Google's Pixel Fold with regards to battery life. The so-called iPhone Fold could see a 5,000+ mAh silicon carbon cell, although customers may have to dig into their wallets for the privilege.

Apple, known for its cautious approach to emerging technologies, has thus far held back from entering the foldable phone arena, instead allowing competitors to iron out early kinks. Some of the biggest concerns such as display creases, form factor, UI, and durability, have largely been addressed (or are at least are in a state of revolutionary improvement), therefore paving the way for Cupertino to make its own entry into the game.

According to a report from Chinese tech website Fast Technology, the iPhone Fold could boast a substantial battery, potentially ranging from 5,000mAh to 5,500mAh. If true, this capacity would outpace rivals like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's 4,650mAh cell and likely the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold7 (although the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may have an equally impressive 5,015mAh).

While earlier leaks hinted at Apple exploring SiC batteries for increased capacity in a smaller footprint, these rumors have largely subsided. Instead, the current consensus points to Apple prioritizing overall efficiency improvements, including more power-conscious display components and processors, to maximize battery life.

However, new advancements, especially in Apple's world, typically means premium pricing. The iPhone Fold is rumored to carry a price tag exceeding roughly $2,090, placing the device solidly in the ultra-premium category. 

While many details of the foldable iPhone remain speculative, here are some information we have at a glance:.
  • Launch: Expected in 2026.
  • Display: Samsung-made 7.58-inch 120 Hz OLED inner panel, 5.5-inch outer
  • Cameras: Dual 48 megapixel lenses in the rear; 4 MP under-display camera and 12 MP selfie at the front
  • Construction: Amorphous alloy frame
  • Chipset: Apple A19 Pro (3 nm process)
  • RAM/Storage: 12 GB with up to 1 TB storage (non-expandable)
  • Charging: USB-C and wireless
  • OS: Expected to be iOS 26
Photo credit: Apple Insider
