Folding iPhone Tipped For Big Bragging Rights Over Galaxy Z Fold7 & Pixel Fold 10
Apple, known for its cautious approach to emerging technologies, has thus far held back from entering the foldable phone arena, instead allowing competitors to iron out early kinks. Some of the biggest concerns such as display creases, form factor, UI, and durability, have largely been addressed (or are at least are in a state of revolutionary improvement), therefore paving the way for Cupertino to make its own entry into the game.
However, new advancements, especially in Apple's world, typically means premium pricing. The iPhone Fold is rumored to carry a price tag exceeding roughly $2,090, placing the device solidly in the ultra-premium category.
While many details of the foldable iPhone remain speculative, here are some information we have at a glance:.
- Launch: Expected in 2026.
- Display: Samsung-made 7.58-inch 120 Hz OLED inner panel, 5.5-inch outer
- Cameras: Dual 48 megapixel lenses in the rear; 4 MP under-display camera and 12 MP selfie at the front
- Construction: Amorphous alloy frame
- Chipset: Apple A19 Pro (3 nm process)
- RAM/Storage: 12 GB with up to 1 TB storage (non-expandable)
- Charging: USB-C and wireless
- OS: Expected to be iOS 26