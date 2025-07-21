Folding iPhone Tipped For Big Bragging Rights Over Galaxy Z Fold7 & Pixel Fold 10









While earlier leaks hinted at Apple exploring SiC batteries for increased capacity in a smaller footprint, these rumors have largely subsided. Instead, the current consensus points to Apple prioritizing overall efficiency improvements, including more power-conscious display components and processors, to maximize battery life.

Launch : Expected in 2026.

: Expected in 2026. Display : Samsung-made 7.58-inch 120 Hz OLED inner panel, 5.5-inch outer

: Samsung-made 7.58-inch 120 Hz OLED inner panel, 5.5-inch outer Cameras : Dual 48 megapixel lenses in the rear; 4 MP under-display camera and 12 MP selfie at the front

: Dual 48 megapixel lenses in the rear; 4 MP under-display camera and 12 MP selfie at the front Construction : Amorphous alloy frame

: Amorphous alloy frame Chipset : Apple A19 Pro (3 nm process)

: Apple A19 Pro (3 nm process) RAM/Storage : 12 GB with up to 1 TB storage (non-expandable)

: 12 GB with up to 1 TB storage (non-expandable) Charging : USB-C and wireless

: USB-C and wireless OS: Expected to be iOS 26

Photo credit: Apple Insider