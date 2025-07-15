CATEGORIES
Apple's First Folding iPhone: When It May Arrive And What To Expect

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, July 15, 2025, 10:28 AM EDT
iphone 15
Apple has a history of innovative products, but a few key misses recently have left some in doubt of its creative drive. A foldable iPhone concept may be coming sometime in the second half of 2026 according to murmurs, which would be a big change for Apple's traditional iPhone market. While pricing is unknown, reports also indicate it could come in at $1,800 or above. 

While Apple is rarely the first to market with features and form factors, it often designs refined versions that take on mass appeal. The iPhone (including the iPhone 16 Pro) and iPad are both examples of this, becoming juggernauts in their respective space with a bevy of users clamoring for the devices on every new refresh. 

Unfortunately, some of these products have also become somewhat stale due to their very nature. With incremental yearly updates, Apple gives users just enough reason to upgrade, but not enough to excite with much innovation. The Vision Pro was indeed innovative, with great technology under its hood, but failed in key areas. Its high price and lack of reasonable use cases for most users to have a reason to purchase it for daily use were its downfall. 


Samsung has been prominent in the market with its Galaxy Z Fold phones, but there has not yet been a "wow" moment that captures the attention of the mass market. While a more expensive foldable iPhone may be innovative, it could also suffer the same fate as the Vision Pro. 

There certainly is demand for foldable phones, but perhaps the traditional smartphone is already so well optimized for daily use that most don't see a need to upgrade. There are a myriad of use cases where some will combine the use of a tablet such as the iPad with the iPhone and treat the foldable phone as a perfect device, surely. 

From the initial reports, it indeed does seem like Apple will target a similar market that it did with the Vision Pro. An expensive, technologically advanced niche product that has the potential to eventually go mass market if it catches on. While this can work, it can also backfire if Apple runs by the same playbook as its Vision Pro. 

Apple has remained conservative with its hardware, including its Mac computers. They do not have a touch screen, for example, a feature long found on most Windows laptops. 

While details may not yet be fully known on a potential Apple folding iPhone, it would be exciting to see a strong product from the company that pushes technology forward. 
