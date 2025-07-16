CATEGORIES
Did Apple Fold? First Folding iPhone May Use Samsung Tech, Not A Custom Design

by Alan VelascoWednesday, July 16, 2025, 03:30 PM EDT
foldable iphone samsung display hero
Rumors of a foldable iPhone have been kicking around for several years, but the device has yet to materialize. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has uncovered some details from his supply chain sources that suggest it might be coming soon. Surprisingly, it seems as if Apple is opting to use a display made by a partner rather than using one designed in house.

In typical Apple fashion, the company has reportedly been obsessed with getting a particular detail just right -- in this case, the crease that's normally visible on folable displays. Apple wants its foldable iPhone to have no visible crease. This feature alone is likely why the device hasn’t been introduced yet. But it looks as if Apple is relenting on this part of the design and will be using a screen provided by Samsung Display (SDC) instead.

foldable iphone samsung display body

Samsung’s design integrates a metal display plate made by Fine M-Tec. This component “helps distribute and control bending stress, preventing the display material from exceeding its elastic limit and thereby minimizing the likelihood of creases.” Samsung’s foldable phones are some of the best available on the market, so it makes sense that Apple would opt to partner with Samsung for the display if it hasn’t been able to produce one of its own.

However, Apple fans who have been clamoring for a foldable iPhone will need to be patient, because the device is not planned for release this year. A more likely timeframe for a release is with the lineup of iPhones expected towards the second half of 2026, with manufacturers expecting to begin producing parts in the first quarter of the year.

While a foldable iPhone will likely inject some new life into the company's lineup, time will tell if the device will be well received. There's a lot of software work that Apple will have to do to ensure a good experience with a wide variety of tasks, which is no small feat.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL), foldable-smartphone, foldables
