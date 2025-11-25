CATEGORIES
home News

Folding iPhone Price Rumor Will Make Your Wallet Cry For Mercy

by Aaron LeongTuesday, November 25, 2025, 09:51 AM EDT
hero iphone 17
Early whispers are suggesting that Apple’s first foldable iPhone could debut at a cost that will either push the loyalty of Apple fans or turn the phone into a sales dud. Currently referred to as the iPhone Fold, the phone will effectively sit in the luxury side of the mobile world, costing around $2,400, which is $500 more than a Galaxy Z Fold 7 and twice that of an iPhone 17 Pro Max

According to a report by Investing.com, Apple will be positioning the iPhone Fold not as a mainstream device, but as a true premium piece de resistance. The only question is if customers will bite. 

Perhaps part of the so-called Apple tax could be tied to Apple's R&D into some of the Fold's proprietary tech. The company has been reportedly prioritizing a customized near-invisible crease OLED display and a highly durable hinge mechanism, areas that have been persistent stress points for other brands, which in turn could drive manufacturing costs far above current smartphone benchmarks. 

iphone 17 front1

That said, it's almost not surprising if Apple charges tons for the Fold privilege. Most recently, Cupertino did that same thing with its Vision Pro headset, which was infamously priced well above its competitors and framed as a premium, niche offering rather than a mass-market product.

Perhaps by setting the initial price so high, Apple mitigates the risk associated with a first-generation technology, ensuring that initial sales volumes can support the high overheads and allowing the company to control the narrative around quality and exclusivity. It also cleverly insulates the device from criticism based on sales figures, as its success won't be measured against the millions of standard iPhone units sold but rather against the adoption rate of a brand-new, luxury category. Sure, prices of future generations will probably drop, but for now, you'll have to pay to play. 

However, the strategy is not without risk. While Apple commands fierce brand loyalty, a $2,400+ price point places the iPhone Fold firmly in competition with high-end laptops and other personal devices. It forces fans to decide if the utility of a folding screen justifies such a steep premium, especially when capable (albeit less "luxury") foldables are available for significantly less. You can definitely say that the Fold will be an acid test for consumer willingness to pay for Apple's signature of design, innovation, and walled-in software.
Tags:  smartphone, (NASDAQ:AAPL), foldables, iphone-fold
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use