Folding iPhone Price Rumor Will Make Your Wallet Cry For Mercy





Early whispers are suggesting that Apple’s first foldable iPhone could debut at a cost that will either push the loyalty of Apple fans or turn the phone into a sales dud. Currently referred to as the iPhone Fold, the phone will effectively sit in the luxury side of the mobile world, costing around $2,400, which is $500 more than a Galaxy Z Fold 7 and twice that of an iPhone 17 Pro Max





According to a report by Investing.com, Apple will be positioning the iPhone Fold not as a mainstream device, but as a true premium piece de resistance. The only question is if customers will bite.

Perhaps part of the so-called Apple tax could be tied to Apple's R&D into some of the Fold's proprietary tech. The company has been reportedly prioritizing a customized near-invisible crease OLED display and a highly durable hinge mechanism, areas that have been persistent stress points for other brands, which in turn could drive manufacturing costs far above current smartphone benchmarks.









That said, it's almost not surprising if Apple charges tons for the Fold privilege. Most recently, Cupertino did that same thing with its Vision Pro headset, which was infamously priced well above its competitors and framed as a premium, niche offering rather than a mass-market product.





Perhaps by setting the initial price so high, Apple mitigates the risk associated with a first-generation technology, ensuring that initial sales volumes can support the high overheads and allowing the company to control the narrative around quality and exclusivity. It also cleverly insulates the device from criticism based on sales figures, as its success won't be measured against the millions of standard iPhone units sold but rather against the adoption rate of a brand-new, luxury category. Sure, prices of future generations will probably drop, but for now, you'll have to pay to play.