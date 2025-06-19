CATEGORIES
Apple Analyst Spills Beans On Foldable iPhone Production And Launch Timin

by Alan VelascoThursday, June 19, 2025, 01:56 PM EDT
Rumors that Apple is working on foldable versions of different device models within its lineup have been swirling for years, with the iPhone tipped as the most likely candidate. Although it seems as if the company is on the brink of bringing it to market. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, has provided some details on the device’s production and possible release window.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kuo posted what he referred to as “updates” on the foldable iPhone. When it comes to production of the device, “assembly supplier Foxconn is expected to officially kick off the project in late 3Q25 or early 4Q25.” If this timeline holds, it’s expected to hit mass production by the second half of 2026. However, he notes that the many of specifications, including that of the all-important hinge that makes it possible, still haven’t been finalized.

While many of specifications remain in flux, the device’s display has apparently been set in stone. Apple is working with Samsung Display to produce this component, with an estimated “annual production capacity for 7-8 million foldable panels to supply the 2026 foldable iPhone.” Because production will not begin until sometime in 2026, there is a possibility Samsung doesn’t hit full capacity.

Although not being able to hit that production mark at the start might not be much of an issue. This new form factor is expected to carry a considerable price tag, which should mean less demand than what’s typically seen with new iPhone models. Apple’s rumored order of 15-20 million units over the life of the device, which is suggested will be 2-3 years, reflects this.

Considering that the company is faltering with its AI efforts, which was supposed to be its next big source of revenue, it makes sense it would like to release some new hardware to spur sales. However, the premium pricing means it might not move the needle enough to shuffle aside its AI woes.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL), foldables
