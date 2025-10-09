New iPhone 18 Fold Design Details Leak Ahead Of Apple's Highly Anticipated Launch





According to tech analyst Jeff Pu (as reported by 9To5Mac), Apple has plans to use the dual-materials specifically for the device’s thin chassis, combining the strength and premium feel of titanium with the lightweight properties of aluminum.





Apple already has some titanium experience under its belt when it made the iPhone Air, which has proven to be quite resilient under various bend tests. Now, by integrating aluminum, the company can mitigate the added weight that a pure-titanium foldable chassis would bring, ensuring the final product remains competitive while also preventing another bend-gate incident (ahh, those were the days ).





Apple iPhone Air



The iPhone 18 Fold will be new territory for the brand, but it's already prepping the software for this form factor, particularly when the phone is In tablet mode. Plenty of focus is being placed on the upcoming iOS 27, which will need deep optimization to seamlessly handle the transition between folded and unfolded states.





Regardless of how this story ends , you know that Apple will be bringing its A-game, with a premium spec sheet to prove it. The device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch outer display that opens up to a much larger 7.8-inch main internal one.





Powering it all will be the next-generation A20 Pro chip paired with 12GB of RAM and a minimum of 256GB of storage, plus a large battery with a capacity between 5,000-5,500mAh. Camera-wise, the foldable will reportedly include dual 48-megapixel rear cameras and may incorporate an under-display selfie camera on the main screen. Analysts project the device will carry a steep price tag, likely in the $2,000 range.