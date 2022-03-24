NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Launching Soon? Five Ada Lovelace GPUs Break Cover





Popular hardware diagnostic tool HWiNFO is updated regularly to add support for new and upcoming devices. Apparently, the next update for HWiNFO is going to add support for NVIDIA's Hopper, Ada Lovelace, and Blackwell GPUs. This news comes courtesy of HWiNFO itself, which listed the GPU codenames in its "Upcoming Changes" list.

Specifically, the codenames listed are Hopper GH100 and GH202, Ada Lovelace's AD102, AD103, AD104, AD106, AD107, and Blackwell's GB100 and GB102. The only one of these that's been officially announced or even acknowledged by NVIDIA is GH100, which the company announced two days ago at its GTC keynote.









Most HotHardware readers are probably more concerned with Lovelace than Hopper; the latter is a gigantic datacenter compute accelerator intended for AI servers and the HPC market, while the former architecture is expected to form the foundation of NVIDIA's next generation of gaming GPUs. The chart below lists the specifications for Lovelace GPUs based on the leaked information, and compares them against the extant Ampere chips.



