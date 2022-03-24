NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Launching Soon? Five Ada Lovelace GPUs Break Cover
Popular hardware diagnostic tool HWiNFO is updated regularly to add support for new and upcoming devices. Apparently, the next update for HWiNFO is going to add support for NVIDIA's Hopper, Ada Lovelace, and Blackwell GPUs. This news comes courtesy of HWiNFO itself, which listed the GPU codenames in its "Upcoming Changes" list.
Specifically, the codenames listed are Hopper GH100 and GH202, Ada Lovelace's AD102, AD103, AD104, AD106, AD107, and Blackwell's GB100 and GB102. The only one of these that's been officially announced or even acknowledged by NVIDIA is GH100, which the company announced two days ago at its GTC keynote.
Given that the list of model numbers lines up exactly with those found in the NVIDIA Lapsus leak, this seems like it's simply HWiNFO taking advantage of the leaked information. No shade intended; that's what many would do in their situation, too. Still, that means that there's probably no real new information to be gained here, but it's an interesting note nonetheless.
Because of the source of the information, we do have to take these model numbers with a grain of salt. The Lapsus leak is most likely legitimate, but given that this is all about unreleased products (even GH100 won't hit the market for several months), it's possible that NVIDIA could change it plans between now and release.
Most HotHardware readers are probably more concerned with Lovelace than Hopper; the latter is a gigantic datacenter compute accelerator intended for AI servers and the HPC market, while the former architecture is expected to form the foundation of NVIDIA's next generation of gaming GPUs. The chart below lists the specifications for Lovelace GPUs based on the leaked information, and compares them against the extant Ampere chips.
As we said above, NVIDIA's been completely silent on the topic of its upcoming graphics cards, but rumors suggest the high-end Ada Lovelace parts are massive processors with similarly extreme power budgets. It's probably for this reason that Team Green is rumored to be pondering continued peddling of the Ampere series alongside Lovelace, at least for a time. It's not as if Ampere GPUs are slow, so that seems a reasonable move to us.
Unfortunately, HWiNFO's addition doesn't get us any closer to even knowing when Ada Lovelace will make her appearance on the GPU stage, much less having one in hand. At least we'll be able to identify one if it comes, though.