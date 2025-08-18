CATEGORIES
World's First 750Hz Gaming Monitor Is Coming To Help Clobber Your Esport Rivals

by Paul LillyMonday, August 18, 2025, 10:01 AM EDT
HKC 750Hz monitor on a pedestal in front of a green-themed background.
Your 360Hz gaming monitor is certainly fast, but HKC's new Ant Esports ANT257PF boasts a blistering refresh rate that is more than two times higher at 750Hz. That's supposedly a native refresh rate, too. It's slated to go on sale in China this week, though potential buyers will have to be willing to pay a handsome price for that kind of speed.

According to ITHome (via Google Translate), it's going to be for sale at JD.com for 7,999 Chinese Yuan. At the current exchange rate, that works out to around $1,113 and change in U.S. currency, a hefty price for what amounts to a 24-5-inch display with a pedestrian 1920x1080 resolution.

Potential buyers are paying for raw speed, which is made possible by way of a Fast TN panel. Unless you're an ultra-competitive gamer who can benefit a sky-high refresh rate, there are better monitors available for the money, including mini LED and OLED options.

Professional and enthusiast esports gamers are a bit of a different breed, however, in that high refresh rates at 1080p typically take precedence over higher resolutions and more premium display options. That said, the specs outside of the resolution and refresh rate are promising on HKC's new display.

HKC infographic for its Ant Esports ANT257PF monitor.
Source: HKC via ITHome

The Fast TN panel purportedly delivers a 0.8ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time for virtually no lag. It also bears VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge and a wide color gamut—95% and 99% coverage of the DCI-P and sRGB color spaces, respectively.

Connectivity options include a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Not terribly exciting.

Finally, from what we can tell from ITHome's various images, this is a FreeSync monitor (see the AMD logo on placard on the booth display) that is also NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible.

While 750Hz is blazing-fast, LG recently laid claim what it says is the world's fastest OLED gaming monitor. It's a 27-inch display with a native 2560x1440 resolution and 540Hz refresh rate, but can hit 720Hz if dropping down to 1280x720.

Meanwhile, Samsung's new Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) is 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a 2560x1440 resolution and 500Hz refresh rate, and it's in stock for $999.99 at Amazon.
