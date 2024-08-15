Alienware Unveils a Dual-Resolution 27" IPS Monitor For Fast 4K And 1080p Gaming







There's a small but growing army of gaming monitors that wield dual refresh rate options for players who can't decide between a fast 4K panel for gorgeous visuals, or an even faster 1080p display for competitive gaming at a lower resolution. Dual-mode models offer the best of both worlds in a single package. Most (though not all) of the dual-mode options we've seen so far have been OLED displays, though Alienware is entering the 2-in-1 gaming fray with a comparatively less expensive IPS entry, the AW2725QF.





As the model name hints, the AW2725QF is a 27-inch monitor. What it doesn't reveal outright, however, is that it's one of a growing crop of displays that can crank up the refresh rate when dropping below its native resolution. In this case, you're looking at playing games at 4K (3840x2160) at up to 180Hz, which is respectably fast, or switching to a 1080p (1920x1080) resolution to play at up to a blistering 360Hz.













"The AW2725QF’s dual-resolution technology provides a choice between either more pixels in the 4K @ 180Hz mode, or higher refresh rate in the FHD @ 360Hz mode. When a native 4K display switches to FHD mode, four pixels are combined into one, allowing the refresh rate to double to 360Hz. This technology enables gamers to choose between a higher refresh rate or higher resolution, depending on their gaming preferences," Alienware explains.





Beyond the dual-resolution flexibility, the AW2725QF is DisplayHDR 600 certified with a peak brightness of 600 nits for HDR content (and 400 nits for standard definition visuals) and Dolby Vision support, it flexes 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space with Delta E>2 accuracy, and is an adaptive sync display that is G-Sync compatible.













For connectivity, gamers will find a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input, as well as three downstream USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a downstream USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port with power charging, and a security lock slot. There's also built-in retractable hook to hang a headset.



