NASA To Test Crashing Spacecraft Into Asteroids To Save Humanity In Case Sci-Fi Becomes Reality







The cleverly named Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is scheduled to launch on November 24th aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The project is part of NASA's planetary defense system and is aimed at redirecting an asteroid away from Earth by slamming a large spacecraft into its surface and altering its path.





Dimorphus has a diameter of 160 meters or 525 feet, while its larger counterpart Didymos has a diameter of 780 meters or 0.48 miles. The Didymos system is an eclipsing binary viewed from Earth. Essentially this means that the orbiting Dimorphus passes in front of and behind Didymos as viewed from our own humble rock. This allows scientist to measure the variation in brightness of the combined system to determine the orbital path of Dimorphus. This same technique will be used after DART crashes into its surface to determine if it had any effect on its orbital path. The timing of the mission was chosen in order to minimize the distance between Earth and Didymos to ensure the optimal quality of telescopic observation.







