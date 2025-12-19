Ferry Crew Member Faces Charges In Malware Incident That Shakes Maritime Cybersecurity





When the ship was docked recently in the port of Sète, Italian and French authorities plus maritime security services became aware of a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) embedded within the ship's electronic systems. The discovery led to the immediate arrest of a Latvian and a Bulgarian (who has since been released) crew members who had recently joined the vessel.





While the Latvian detainee initially appeared to be a standard maritime employee, investigators now believe he acted as a technical proxy for a foreign power. The Paris prosecutor’s office, which handles cases of national security and cybercrime, has formally opened a probe into potential attacks on the ship's automated data-processing system carried out by an organized group working for the interests of a foreign state.







