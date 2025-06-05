Crew Abandons Cargo Ship After Massive Electric Vehicle Inferno







A dramatic maritime emergency unfolded this week in the remote waters of the North Pacific, as the crew of the car carrier Morning Midas was forced to abandon ship after an uncontrollable fire erupted, with initial reports pointing to a deck loaded with electric vehicles (EVs) . The incident that occurred approximately 300 miles southwest of Adak Island, Alaska, has reignited discussions about the inherent risks of transporting lithium-ion battery-powered vehicles by sea and the preparedness of the global shipping industry to handle such volatile cargo.





Location of the Morning Midas fire. (Credit: Zodiac Maritime)





London-based Zodiac Maritime-operated Morning Midas, en route from Yantai, China, to Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, was carrying a staggering load of 3,000 vehicles, including around 800 EVs, when smoke was first spotted emanating from an EV-laden deck. The 22 crew members immediately launched emergency firefighting procedures utilizing the vessel's onboard suppression systems. However, their efforts ultimately proved futile against the intense blaze, characteristic of lithium-ion battery fires which burn hotter and are notoriously difficult to extinguish due to a phenomenon known as "thermal runaway." This is when water (or salt water, no less) creates a short-circuit in the battery cells causing them to overheat rapidly.











With the fire rapidly escalating beyond control, the crew made a distress call and swiftly abandoned ship into lifeboats. Fortunately, nearby merchant vessels, including the Cosco Hellas, responded to the Urgent Marine Information Broadcast issued by the U.S. Coast Guard, successfully rescuing all on board with no reported injuries.













The Morning Midas now drifts abandoned in the vast Pacific, a smoldering testament to the unique challenges presented by EV transport. The U.S. Coast Guard has dispatched aircrews and a cutter to the area, and Zodiac Maritime is deploying a tug to support salvage and firefighting operations. The ultimate fate of the vessel and its valuable cargo remains uncertain, but the incident inevitably draws parallels to the 2022 Felicity Ace disaster, where a car carrier laden with luxury EVs sank in the Atlantic after a similar fire, resulting in immense financial losses.



While



Industry experts and regulatory bodies, such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO), have been grappling with the evolving safety landscape. New guidelines and regulations for the safe transport of EVs are in development, with a target completion by 2027. These measures aim to address issues such as early fire detection, specialized extinguishing systems (rather than traditional water or CO2), improved crew training, and potentially stricter protocols for battery charge levels during transport. The Morning Midas now drifts abandoned in the vast Pacific, a smoldering testament to the unique challenges presented by EV transport. The U.S. Coast Guard has dispatched aircrews and a cutter to the area, and Zodiac Maritime is deploying a tug to support salvage and firefighting operations. The ultimate fate of the vessel and its valuable cargo remains uncertain, but the incident inevitably draws parallels to the 2022 Felicity Ace disaster, where a car carrier laden with luxury EVs sank in the Atlantic after a similar fire, resulting in immense financial losses.While EV fires on ships are not necessarily more frequent than those involving internal combustion engine vehicles, their severity and the difficulty in extinguishing them pose a significantly higher risk. Lithium-ion battery fires can reignite hours or even days after initial suppression, and standard firefighting techniques often prove ineffective, or worse, can exacerbate the situation.Industry experts and regulatory bodies, such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO), have been grappling with the evolving safety landscape. New guidelines and regulations for the safe transport of EVs are in development, with a target completion by 2027. These measures aim to address issues such as early fire detection, specialized extinguishing systems (rather than traditional water or CO2), improved crew training, and potentially stricter protocols for battery charge levels during transport.





Photo credits: USCG