These Super Fast SSDs Are Up To 59% Off Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day Deals
There's little reason to skimp on storage these days, even when it comes to outfitting your PC with a fast solid state drive (SSD). Why is that? Well, there's been a steady decline in SSD prices over the past year due in part to a continued oversupply of NAND flash memory chips. Combine that with the fact that cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 SSDs are starting to trickle into the marketplace and you have a recipe for discounted PCIe 4.0 storage that's incredibly fast for most tasks, and now cheaper than ever to boot. With that in mind, we've rounded up some top performers that are on sale.
We'll start with the 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade—it's marked down to $54.99 on Amazon (save $75). This is the lowest price it's ever been, and if you would have purchased this a year ago, it would have set you back nearly $130. That actually wasn't a terrible price at the time.
Check out our 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD review for a litany of benchmarks and analysis. The short version is that this drive pairs Micron's 176-layer triple-level cell (TLC) NAND flash memory with Innogrit's IG5236 controller to deliver rated sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,400MB/s (6,100MB/s in the PS5) and 6,800MB/s, respectively. In our testing, this thing was a beast.
Other capacities are on sale too, if you need more (or less) storage. Here's every SKU available...
- 512GB XPG Gammix S70 Blade: $78.09 (save $13.90)
- 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade: $54.99 (save $75)
- 2TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade: $99.99 (save $110)
- 4TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade: $249.99 (save $70)
It's also worth pointing out that this SSD is compatible with the PS5. Adding more storage is an easy upgrade, too—see our guide on how to upgrade your PS5 with a fast SSD.
Another really fast SSD that we've reviewed is the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro, which you can find on Amazon for $159.90 (save $130.90). This one is rated to deliver sequential reads of up to 7,450MB/s and sequential writes of up to 6,900MB/s, along with 1,400K IOPS for 4K random reads and 1,550K IOPS for 4K random writes (the more important metrics for tasks like gaming).
In our testing, we found the 990 Pro performs very well where it matters most, that being at lower queue depths and in real-world trace-based tests. It's also compatible with the PS5. The only real downside is that Samsung's flagship SSD comes with a premium compared to other options, but the continued decline in SSD prices and recent discount on Amazon's have increased the bang-for-buck significantly since we reviewed it last October.
Here are all the 990 Pro options...
- 2TB Samsung 990 Pro: $159.90 (save $130.90)
- 2TB Samsung 990 Pro w/ Heatsink: $179.99 (save $60)
- 1TB Samsung 990 Pro: $69.99 (save $100)
- 1TB Samsung 990 Pro w/ Heatsink: $99.99 (save $50)
Yet another zippy option that's discounted right now is the 1TB SK hynix P41 Platinum SSD for $71.99 on Amazon (save $18). This is another model that encroaches into 7GB/s territory with sequential reads rated to deliver up to 7,000MB/s. Sequential writes aren't too shabby either—6,500MB/s, according to SK hynix's specifications.
We have not yet tested this specific model, but we are familiar with SK hynix. Furthermore, reviews around the web on the P41 Platinum are positive, with the drive earning high marks. And like the others highlighted here, you can install this in a PS5 console.
Here are all three capacity options...
- 500GB SK hynix Platinum P41: $47.51 (save $18.48)
- 1TB SK hynix Platinum P41: $71.99 (save $18)
- 2TB SK hynix Platinum P41: $135.99 (save $21)
And finally, here are a few other fast SSDs worth considering...
- 500GB Kingston Fury Renegade: $59.80 (save $20.19)
- 500GB Kingston Fury Renegade w/ Heatsink: $76.59 (save $8.40)
- 1TB Kingston Fury Renegade: $79.99 (save $33)
- 1TB Kingston Fury Renegade w/ Heatsink: $104.95 (save $13.04)
- 2TB Kingston Fury Renegade: $155.25 (save $66.74)
- 2TB Kingston Fury Renegade w/ Heatsink: $169.95 (save $57.04)
- 4TB Kingston Fury Renegade: $370 (save $259.99)
- 4TB Kingston Fury Renegade w/ Heatsink: $397.95 (save $237.04)
- 1TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus: $79.95 (save $20.04)
- 2TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus: $129.95 (save $10.04)
- 4TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus: $349.99 (save $50)
- 8TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus: $999.99 (save $100)
Be sure to bookmark us and check back often, especially next week when we'll be highlighting some of the better Amazon Prime Day deals.