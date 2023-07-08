CATEGORIES
home News

These Super Fast SSDs Are Up To 59% Off Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day Deals

by Paul LillySaturday, July 08, 2023, 12:49 PM EDT
XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD installed in a motherboard.
There's little reason to skimp on storage these days, even when it comes to outfitting your PC with a fast solid state drive (SSD). Why is that? Well, there's been a steady decline in SSD prices over the past year due in part to a continued oversupply of NAND flash memory chips. Combine that with the fact that cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 SSDs are starting to trickle into the marketplace and you have a recipe for discounted PCIe 4.0 storage that's incredibly fast for most tasks, and now cheaper than ever to boot. With that in mind, we've rounded up some top performers that are on sale.

We'll start with the 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade—it's marked down to $54.99 on Amazon (save $75). This is the lowest price it's ever been, and if you would have purchased this a year ago, it would have set you back nearly $130. That actually wasn't a terrible price at the time.

Check out our 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD review for a litany of benchmarks and analysis. The short version is that this drive pairs Micron's 176-layer triple-level cell (TLC) NAND flash memory with Innogrit's IG5236 controller to deliver rated sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,400MB/s (6,100MB/s in the PS5) and 6,800MB/s, respectively. In our testing, this thing was a beast.

Other capacities are on sale too, if you need more (or less) storage. Here's every SKU available...
It's also worth pointing out that this SSD is compatible with the PS5. Adding more storage is an easy upgrade, too—see our guide on how to upgrade your PS5 with a fast SSD.

2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD on a gray gradient background.

Another really fast SSD that we've reviewed is the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro, which you can find on Amazon for $159.90 (save $130.90). This one is rated to deliver sequential reads of up to 7,450MB/s and sequential writes of up to 6,900MB/s, along with 1,400K IOPS for 4K random reads and 1,550K IOPS for 4K random writes (the more important metrics for tasks like gaming).

In our testing, we found the 990 Pro performs very well where it matters most, that being at lower queue depths and in real-world trace-based tests. It's also compatible with the PS5. The only real downside is that Samsung's flagship SSD comes with a premium compared to other options, but the continued decline in SSD prices and recent discount on Amazon's have increased the bang-for-buck significantly since we reviewed it last October.

Here are all the 990 Pro options...
SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD.

Yet another zippy option that's discounted right now is the 1TB SK hynix P41 Platinum SSD for $71.99 on Amazon (save $18). This is another model that encroaches into 7GB/s territory with sequential reads rated to deliver up to 7,000MB/s. Sequential writes aren't too shabby either—6,500MB/s, according to SK hynix's specifications.

We have not yet tested this specific model, but we are familiar with SK hynix. Furthermore, reviews around the web on the P41 Platinum are positive, with the drive earning high marks. And like the others highlighted here, you can install this in a PS5 console.

Here are all three capacity options...
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD
And finally, here are a few other fast SSDs worth considering...
Be sure to bookmark us and check back often, especially next week when we'll be highlighting some of the better Amazon Prime Day deals.
Tags:  SSD, Amazon, Storage, (NASDAQ:AMZN)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment