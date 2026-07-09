CATEGORIES
home News

Fallout RPG By Obsidian Reportedly Replaces Avowed 2 Amid Xbox Shakeup

by Alan VelascoThursday, July 09, 2026, 02:48 PM EDT
obsidian new fallout game hero
Microsoft’s Xbox gaming division is making major changes under recently installed CEO Asha Sharma, leading to layoffs and a reshuffling of many projects. Even a productive studio like Obsidian hasn’t been spared, which lost 25% of its staff and has been given a new marching orders for its next game according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

The studio will be abandoning several unannounced titles and a follow up to Avowed, an RPG that it released in 2025. It will now focus on creating a new entry into the popular Fallout series that will be directed by Josh Sawyer. The name should be familiar to longtime fans as he was at the helm for Fallout: New Vegas, which is one of the most popular entries in the franchise.

obsidian new fallout game body1

This reprioritization of projects by Xbox leadership likely stems from its desire to capitalize on the success of Amazon’s adaptation of Fallout. The streaming show, which completed its second season earlier this year, has been both a critical success and a hit with subscribers. It has become one of the most popular shows on the streaming service.

While tasking Obsidian with making a new Fallout title is likely a smart move, it seems counterintuitive to have layoffs after greenlighting the new game. The studio has proven that its mastery over the years after releasing Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2 and launching Grounded 2 early access in the span of one year. This kind of output is almost unheard of in modern AAA game development.

Time will tell if this move by Microsoft ends up panning out, and hopefully it does so that the the team at Obsidian can continue its successful run.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, Obsidian, Fallout, (nasdaq:msft)
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use