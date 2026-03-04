Ex-Blizzard Boss Blames Steam Machine For Sony's Rumored Pivot Away From PC Ports

Amidst credible speculation
that PlayStation may be stepping back from porting its single-player catalog to PC, former Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra has attributed the move to Valve's explosive Steam Machine
announcement. With Valve formally making a move into the living room console space, Ybarra believes that Sony now views Valve as a PlayStation competitor, and seeks to prevent Valve from gaining ground on it by having free, if often delayed, access to its premiere AAA single-player games. Even if this specifically isn't the case, there are also rumors that the next Xbox, codenamed "Magnus,"
will essentially be a hybrid PC and also allow access to Steam—rumors that if true, could also serve to dilute PlayStation's lineup of exclusives.
While PC gamers would likely mourn the move, especially if they've invested in multiple PlayStation Studios PC ports, the move would be a sensible one from a purely tactical perspective. Since we're dealing with rumors, though, there's always the chance that PlayStation won't be withholding games from PC more than it already does, with PlayStation console exclusives typically taking a year or more to go from console to PC.
That said, with Steam Machine now on the horizon and the Steam Deck already providing a more competent PS Vita successor than the PlayStation Portal, it's hard not to see Ybarra's point—why would Sony want its PlayStation 5 to compete with the Steam Machine and its PlayStation 6 Portable to compete with the Steam Deck, and its PlayStation 6 to directly compete with Valve's massive PC ecosystem? If the same games are available on both devices, that does mean less reasons to buy a PlayStation console, after all.
Ultimately, we're still dealing with speculation, so it's hard to say for certain what's happening behind-the-scenes at PlayStation or why these decisions are being made. If the rumors hold true, though, it shows a sensible approach from Sony, which along with Nintendo has done a much better job at prioritizing the console-first sales model over Xbox's cross-platform approach. Even Xbox seems to be reconsidering its approach to exclusives, following statements from its new President
that Xbox exclusives would be a priority in the post-Phil Spencer era.